Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Platforms delivered a robust performance in the latest quarter, driven by strong subscriber growth, rising data consumption and expanding margins. Revenue from the telecom arm climbed 12.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 43,683 crore, while EBITDA increased 16.4 per cent to Rs 19,303 crore. The improvement was supported by accelerated additions across both mobility and home broadband segments, along with a 170-basis-point expansion in operating margins.

Reliance Jio’s customer base continued to scale rapidly, reaching 515.3 million users by the end of the quarter. The company also crossed a major milestone in next-generation connectivity, with its 5G subscriber base surpassing 250 million. As of December 2025, 5G users stood at about 253 million, accounting for nearly 53 per cent of total wireless data traffic. This shift reflects a steady rise in digital engagement as consumers increasingly adopt high-speed services for streaming, gaming and remote work.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 5.1 per cent from a year earlier to Rs 213.7, supported by higher usage levels, although this was partly offset by promotional offers tied to unlimited 5G and fixed broadband plans. Per capita data consumption climbed to 40.7 GB per month, underscoring the growing dependence on mobile connectivity. Total data traffic expanded 34 per cent year-on-year during the quarter, highlighting the momentum in India’s digital consumption story.

Subscriber dynamics also remained healthy. Monthly churn was stable at 1.8 per cent, while net additions during the quarter stood at 8.9 million, reflecting sustained demand despite intense competition in the telecom sector.

Jio’s home and enterprise connectivity businesses showed equally strong traction. Total connected premises with fixed broadband services increased to 25.3 million. JioAirFiber, the company’s fixed wireless access offering, continued to scale at a rapid pace, ending the quarter with more than 11.5 million subscribers. The service has now emerged as the world’s first fixed wireless access platform to cross the 10-million-user mark, strengthening Jio’s position in the converged connectivity space.

On the profitability front, Jio reported an 11.2 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 7,629 crore, reflecting operating leverage from a growing subscriber base and higher data monetisation. The company also maintained its leadership across key digital platforms and content genres through JioStar, which continued to post strong operational metrics.

Overall, the quarter highlighted Reliance Jio’s ability to combine scale with profitability as it deepens its 5G footprint, expands home broadband reach and capitalises on India’s surging appetite for data-driven services.