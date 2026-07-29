In its outlook, the management had said that net profit margin is likely to fall sequentially, with the impact on earnings expected to be greater than the decline in revenue.

But today, Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD, KPIT said, “The Q1FY27 performance has been slightly ahead of the outlook we shared at the end of the quarter. While a few of our largest clients continue to face pressures, the strategy we have pursued to diversify our growth across clients, geographies, mobility segments and offerings is beginning to demonstrate its resilience."

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The stock zoomed 10% to Rs 662.75 against the previous close of Rs 602.50.Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 17,509 crore. Total 85.18 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 525 crore.

ALSO READ: KPIT Technologies warns of a weak Q1; JPMorgan downgrades stock, cuts price target

KPIT Technologies Limited is a technology company, which is focused on automobile engineering and mobility solutions. The company offers electronic and mechanical engineering solutions to its customers. It also analyses data for diagnostics, maintenance and tracking of assets and related connectivity solutions, including data and analytics beyond embedded or mechanical engineering and their connectivity and integration with back-end information technology (IT) systems and platforms for the automobile and mobility sector.