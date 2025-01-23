Suzuki Motorcycle open to investing in multi-drive technologies

As the battle in the two-wheeler industry heats up with automakers betting on different powertrain options, Suzuki Motorcycle India is open to exploring multiple technologies, a top official told Business Today in an interaction.

“When we say multi pathways, it would be all-encompassing. Different manufacturers, depending upon their strengths, are trying out things other than battery electric. So we will continue to explore what options there are. But it all depends upon how the market responds to each of these options. Each option has its strengths and limitations, so it’s a little premature to comment in a very conclusion manner right now. It’s a little nebulous at this stage, but all we can say right now is that we are open to and we will be investing in multiple drive technologies,” says Devashish Handa, executive vice president—sales and marketing at Suzuki Motorcycle India.

Suzuki Motorcycle India launched its first electric family scooter e-Access at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo on January 17, 2025. The e-Access is powered by a 3.07 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate battery, with a claimed range of 95 km.

“The main value proposition of the product is something that is of high concern. Our market research shows that the highest concern areas for EVs have been safety and battery life. So besides significantly superior product life and significantly superior safety standards, the product will continue to offer the very popular ride experience like that of Access ICE,” says Handa.

As per Handa, the company plans to sell the e-Access from its existing 1,000 outlets while initially focussing on the urban markets, “where migration or acceptance towards electric vehicles is much higher.” “But hopefully within about a year, we should be able to cover the entire so we have 1000 plus authorised outlets from where we would like to sell our electric so that is our distribution,” notes Handa.

Notably, the company has also introduced its first flex-fuel motorcycle GIXXER SF 125 and the new version of its best-selling scooter Access.