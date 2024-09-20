Tata Curvv review: All-new petrol engine brings excitement to the midsize SUV segment

Tata Motors has launched the highly anticipated Tata Curvv, a bold new addition to the coupe-SUV market, starting at an attractive price of Rs 9.99 lakh. With a tech-loaded cabin and impressive performance, the Curvv is available in eight trims—Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ A, catering to a wide range of preferences.

Sleek and modern exterior

The Tata Curvv represents the brand’s evolving design philosophy, featuring sharp, angular lines and a sporty aesthetic. A signature sloping roofline combined with LED light bars at the front and rear, split LED headlamps, and dual-tone alloy wheels give the vehicle a distinct identity on the road. Additional styling elements, such as flush-fitting door handles, blacked-out ORVMs, inverted L-shaped LED taillights, and a shark-fin antenna, further enhance its premium appeal. Buyers can choose from six striking colors: Gold Essence, Pure Grey, Opera Blue, Flame Red, Pristine White, and Daytona Grey, offering plenty of choices to suit individual tastes.

Premium and tech-forward interior

Step inside, and the Curvv’s cabin impresses with a host of premium features. A panoramic sunroof creates an open and airy feel, while ventilated front seats add a touch of luxury. At the center of the high-tech cabin is a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complete with smartphone connectivity and navigation. The fully digital instrument cluster, electric parking brake, and four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo further elevate the interior’s modern, sophisticated vibe.

Additional standout features include touch controls for the AC, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, rear AC vents, a powered tailgate, wireless charging, and a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat. However, the absence of physical buttons for any function will be a hassle.

Impressive performance with a few trade-offs

Under the hood, the Tata Curvv is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that delivers a smooth and engaging driving experience. The engine offers extra torque in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th gears, making overtaking and acceleration seamless, especially at lower revs. The turbo engages smoothly, with minimal lag, giving the SUV a lively and responsive feel on both city streets and highways.

However, while the engine performance is commendable, the manual transmission falls short of expectations. The long gear throws and heavy shifter detract from the otherwise refined and sporty driving dynamics. A more responsive transmission would have been a welcome addition, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Loaded with safety features

Tata has equipped the Curvv with a strong array of safety features, placing it among the safest options in its segment. The six airbags, Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and tyre pressure monitoring system all work together to provide comprehensive safety for drivers and passengers.

A strong competitor in the midsize SUV market

The Tata Curvv is positioned to challenge the midsize SUV heavyweights, including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and Maruti Grand Vitara. With its sharp styling, advanced tech features, and responsive engine, the Curvv offers a compelling blend of style, performance, and value.