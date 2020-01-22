Tata Altroz launched; check price, variants, features, other details

Tata launched its latest car Altroz on Wednesday. With this the automaker has entered the premium hatchback segment in India. Altroz is a sporty looking hatchback with a sharp nose-like front end. The car is powered by BS-6 compliant engines with 1.2 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel options. Both the engines are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Altroz is based on the company's optimal modular efficient global advanced (OMEGA) and agile light advanced architecture (ALFA).

The car has 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear has a split-LED tail lamp setup connected by black plastic trim. Fog lamps are seamlessly integrated with the bumper to provide better visibility.

Tata Altroz price: The initial price of Altoz (petrol engine) is Rs 5.29 lakh and its XZ (O) model has been priced at Rs 7.69 lakh. The diesel variant has a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh and the XZ (O) variant is of Rs 9.29 lakh.

The new premium hatchback has a 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, the car has cruise control, auto headlamps as well as keyless entry with push-button start-stop. Besides, the safety equipment consists of Anti-Locking Braking System (ABS) 9.3 version that prevents wheel lock-up during panic braking. Also, there will be reverse parking camera which will increase the visibility behind the wheels to help in easy parking, dual front airbags as well as high speed alert. Infact, the car recently scored 5 stars for adult and three stars for child occupant safety in crash tests conducted by UK based Global NCAP.

Tata Motors will offer the Altroz in five variants: XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O). Altroz will be available in High-Street Gold, Skyline Silver, Downtown Red, Midtown Grey and Avenue White colour options.

Also read: Tata Altroz Global NCAP rating: After Nexon, premium hatchback Altroz scores 5-star in crash tests