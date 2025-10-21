Tata Motors delivers over 1 lakh passenger vehicles during festive season, festive sales surge 33% YoY

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has achieved a major milestone this festive season, delivering over 100,000 vehicles between Navratri and Diwali 2025, marking a 33% year-on-year (YoY) surge in festive sales. The company credited the strong performance to soaring demand for its popular SUV line-up and growing interest in electric vehicles (EVs), both of which have helped reinforce Tata’s leadership in India’s passenger vehicle market.

According to the automaker, festive demand remained robust across all segments, driven by the Tata Nexon and Punch, which continue to dominate the compact SUV space. The company’s total passenger vehicle deliveries crossed the 1 lakh mark during the festive window — a benchmark that highlights Tata Motors’ strong brand resonance and diversified product strategy amid intensifying industry competition.

SUVs drive growth momentum

Tata’s SUV portfolio emerged as the standout performer, with both Nexon and Punch leading festive deliveries. The Nexon registered over 38,000 units, up 73% YoY, while the Punch followed closely with 32,000 units, reflecting a 29% growth from last year’s festive period. The figures highlight the growing consumer appetite for compact and mid-size SUVs, backed by Tata’s reputation for safety and technology-driven design.

EVs see record adoption

Tata Motors also reported a strong jump in electric vehicle sales, delivering over 10,000 EVs during the Navratri-to-Diwali period — a 37% rise compared to last year. The success of models like the Tata Tiago.ev and Nexon.ev underscores India’s accelerating transition toward sustainable mobility. With the company maintaining over 70% market share in the Indian EV segment, Tata continues to play a pivotal role in mainstreaming electric mobility.

Future outlook

Commenting on the achievement, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said the strong festive performance demonstrates the company’s ability to meet evolving customer needs across fuel types. “We are confident of carrying this momentum forward for the rest of the fiscal year,” he said, expressing optimism about sustaining growth across both ICE and EV portfolios.

Industry analysts attribute Tata Motors’ robust festive performance to its diversified product portfolio, focus on safety and innovation, and expanding EV footprint. The company’s retail strategy, supported by extensive dealership networks and improved customer experience, also played a crucial role in driving sales momentum.

Festive season sets new benchmarks

The festive period is traditionally the most crucial phase for India’s automotive sector, and Tata Motors’ 2025 performance stands out as one of its best in recent years. The 33% YoY rise not only outpaced many competitors but also set a new benchmark for the brand. The company’s success reflects how its strategy — combining aspirational design, technological upgrades, and sustainable choices — has resonated strongly with Indian buyers.

As Tata Motors continues to build on this momentum, the Indian market’s positive reception to its SUV and EV line-up is likely to influence future product development and market approaches. The achievements during the Navratri-Diwali festive season demonstrate the company’s capacity to respond to consumer demand and adapt swiftly to market trends.