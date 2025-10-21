Venu Srinivasan reappointed lifetime trustee at Tata Trusts, Mehli Mistry renewal under review

Tata Trusts has reappointed Venu Srinivasan as a trustee for life, following the completion of his term this week. The development arrives as the Trusts prepare for another key decision: the potential renewal of Mehli Mistry’s trusteeship, which is set to expire on 28 October.

These decisions come as Tata Trusts, which holds a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, navigates reports of internal divisions. The Trusts, comprising major charitable foundations such as the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, directly influence the governance and direction of the 156-year-old conglomerate. The process for trustee appointments and renewals, including requirements for unanimity and tenure, remains a focal point of scrutiny within the organisation as trustees weigh both tradition and recent resolutions in determining future leadership.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The reappointment of Srinivasan was confirmed unanimously, reflecting adherence to established protocols for trustee renewals. This move ensures continuity during a period marked by heightened attention to governance within Tata Trusts. The Trust’s composition and internal decision-making processes have come under scrutiny as veteran members reach the end of their terms, highlighting the importance of consensus in securing lifetime tenures.

Attention now turns to Mehli Mistry’s tenure, which is set to conclude at the end of October. Debates have emerged among trustees on whether the continuation of Mistry’s term should be automatic or require the same unanimous approval process implemented for Srinivasan. This question has taken on added significance amid suggestions of differing allegiances and approaches within the Trusts.

Advertisement

A source familiar with the matter stated, “Renewal and fresh appointment is required to be unanimous as per past practice. Renewal, after which it will be for life, requires unanimous approval.” This perspective underscores the emphasis on unity among trustees when making decisions on lifetime appointments, a principle traditionally upheld in the organisation’s governance.

However, a separate trustee offered an alternative view, remarking, “The reappointment is automatic and it is applicable to all the trustees.” Citing the minutes from a joint meeting of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust on 17 October 2024, the trustee referenced a resolution that established automatic reappointment for trustees upon expiry of their term, with no limit attached to the period of tenure.

Advertisement

The 17 October resolution further stipulates that any trustee who opts to vote against renewal “would be in breach of their commitment and is not fit and proper to serve on Tata Trusts by such conduct”, according to the same trustee. This clause reflects the Trusts’ intent to maintain a unified front and ensure long-term stability among its governing members, unless a trustee reaches the age of 75, at which point trusteeship is revisited.

Further, the trustee highlighted that any breach of this commitment could trigger the reopening of all resolutions passed by Tata Trusts, “including the appointment of Noel Tata as a director on the Board of Tata Sons, which formed part of the October 17, 2024, Trustees' resolution”. This underlines the potential ramifications of dissent within the Trusts, potentially affecting key appointments and previously agreed decisions.

Tata Trusts has declined to comment on the latest developments. As deliberations continue, the organisation’s adherence to its protocols for trustee appointments and renewals remains under close observation by stakeholders and the broader Tata Group ecosystem.

(With PTI inputs)