Tata Motors launches 2 new variants of Altroz starting at Rs 6.90 lakh

Tata Motors has launched two brand-new variants of its popular Altroz model. The XM and XM(S) variants are set to redefine the premium hatchback segment with their attractive price points of Rs 6.90 lakh and Rs 7.35 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).

What sets these variants apart is the inclusion of features that were previously available only in higher-priced models. Among these standout features is the introduction of an electric sunroof in the XM(S) variant. Tata Motors claims that this new variant makes the Altroz the most affordable premium hatchback to get this add-on.

The Altroz XM and XM(S) will be positioned between the Altroz XE and the XM+. Both variants will be exclusively available with the 1.2 L Revotron petrol engine, paired with a manual transmission.

The Altroz XM variant comes equipped with a host of features, including steering-mounted controls, driver seat height adjuster, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, R16 full wheel cover, and a premium-looking dashboard. Meanwhile, the XM(S) takes the luxury up a notch by adding an electric sunroof to its list of features.

Tata Motors is offering its customers the option to further enhance these cars by selecting a bigger infotainment system from the Tata Motors accessories catalogue.

Tata Motors has also decided to make four power windows and remote keyless entry standard across all manual petrol variants of the Altroz.

Additionally, there are some additions to the existing Altroz 1.2 Revotron Petrol Manual variants. The XE variant will now come with rear power windows and remote keyless entry with follow me home lamps, while the XM+/XM(S) will be equipped with a reverse camera, driver seat height adjuster, cruise control, and a top-of-the-line dashboard look. Lastly, the XT variant will boast a driver seat height adjuster, R16 Hyperstyle wheels, and a rear defogger.

