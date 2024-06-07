TCS launches WisdomNext AI platform to simplify Generative AI adoption for businesses

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global IT services leader, has launched TCS AI WisdomNext, a platform designed to make it easier for businesses to adopt and utilise generative AI. The platform addresses challenges companies face when choosing, experimenting with, and deploying generative AI solutions.

WisdomNext: A One-Stop Shop for Generative AI

The platform acts as a central hub, aggregating multiple generative AI services and large language models (LLMs) into a single interface. This allows businesses to:

Compare and evaluate various generative AI models, including vendor-specific, open-source, and internally developed models, all in one place.

Experiment with different models in real time to determine the best fit for specific business needs and use cases.

Speed up development by using pre-built industry solution blueprints and reusable components.

Control costs with intelligent tools that optimise model usage and spending.

Ensure responsible AI with built-in guardrails for compliance with regulations and ethical best practices.

Addressing the Growing Need for Generative AI Solutions

TCS highlights the increasing demand for generative AI solutions across industries, driven by the technology's potential to unlock data insights, drive innovation, and improve efficiency. However, navigating the rapidly evolving landscape of generative AI models and tools can be daunting for businesses.

Siva Ganesan, Head of TCS' AI.Cloud Unit, emphasised that WisdomNext helps businesses "take advantage of GenAI to unlock the full potential of their data, drive greater business innovation and efficiency, and gain a competitive edge."

Early Successes and Future Potential

TCS has already piloted WisdomNext with several clients, achieving promising results in areas like:

Sales automation for an outdoor advertising company

Application modernisation for an insurance provider

Customer experience enhancement for a UK bank