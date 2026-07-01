Tata Motors, M&M see EV sales soar 125% in June

India’s leading electric vehicle makers, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), more than doubled their electric car sales in June.

Tata Motors’ EV sales jumped 125% year-on-year to 12,023 units in June compared with 5,355 electric cars sold in the same month last year, according to VAHAN registration data.

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M&M’s electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) sales accelerated 135% year-on-year to 7,645 units in June, aiding the automaker in widening its lead over JSW MG Motor India, the country's third-largest electric carmaker by volume.

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SAIC Motor-backed JSW MG Motor India’s sales rose 23% year-over-year to 5,785 units in June. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd took the fourth spot with EV registrations of 1,896 units, followed by Vietnam’s VinFast, which recorded 1,394 EV registrations.

Chinese EV maker BYD took the sixth spot with EV registrations of 860 units.

German luxury carmaker BMW Group India charged ahead of South Korean mass market players such as Hyundai and Kia to become the seventh biggest EV maker by volume. BMW sold 486 EVs in June, compared with 446 EVs sold by Kia and 347 EV registrations recorded by the Creta EV maker Hyundai.

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Mercedes-Benz India, which recently introduced the CLA EV, clocked 234 EV registrations in June.

Elon Musk-led Tesla, which has expanded its presence beyond Mumbai and Delhi to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, managed to sell just 35 EVs in June.

India’s leading electric carmaker, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, has the widest EV portfolio of seven models. These include the hatchback Tiago EV, the subcompact SUV Punch EV, entry-level sedan Tigor EV, compact SUV Nexon EV, mid-size SUV Curvv EV, premium SUV Harrier EV, and the newly launched Sierra EV.

The Mumbai-based automaker witnessed a threefold jump in electric vehicle bookings following the US-

Iran war. “The West Asia situation has catalysed an inflection point for electric mobility,” Shailesh Chandra, managing director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said at the launch of the Sierra EV.

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“EV adoption is now expanding well beyond early adopters and enthusiasts. The mainstream customer has arrived. And this shift is already visible. Today, our EV bookings are over 3 times what they were a year ago,” explained.

