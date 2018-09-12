Tata Motors unveils new cross-over Tiago NRG starting at Rs 5.49 lakh

Tata Motors has launched Tiago's crossover called Tiago NRG. The NRG variant of Tiago caters to the growing demand for crossovers and compact SUVs. Tata has opted to classify this new car as an 'Urban Toughroader'.

In essence, the Tiago NRG is a beefed up Tiago with small additions that make it a more interesting option than the original car. Apart from the standard crossover aesthetics like lower body cladding, skid plates, roof rails, and dual-tone colour scheme, the Tiago NRG also gets an increased ground clearance of 180mm compared to 170mm of an unladen Tiago.

In terms of overall dimensions, the cross-over is slightly longer at 3,793mm compared to the normal Tiago's 3,746. However, one shouldn't expect an increased wheelbase. Cabin space may also remain identical. The width of the car is also marginally more than Tata Tiago, thanks to the wheel arches.

Mechanically, the car still sports the same engine options; the 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine and the 1.05-liter Revotorq diesel engine. Both engines will come with 5-speed manual transmission. The car will come in 3 color options - Malabar Silver, Canyon Orange, and Fuji White, with dual tone infinity black roof and roof rails.

Tata Motors will start selling the car from Wednesday and has priced the petrol variant at Rs 5.49 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 6.31 lakh for the diesel version, ex-showroom Delhi.

Commenting on the introduction of a yet another class defining product, Mr. Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors said, "In line with our brand promise 'Connecting Aspirations', we want to be in sync with the growing trend of bringing to market more SUV like vehicles. To meet this aspiration, we have launched today, the Tiago NRG as our 'Urban Toughroader'. With this launch, we are extending the Tiago brand and increasing our presence by entering into newer segments and tapping new sets of buyers. This launch is a step towards our Turnaround 2.0 journey, as we continue to focus on 'winning sustainably' in the PV business. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the Tiago NRG just like the Tiago hatchback."

Here's a detailed list of additional features found on the Tiago NRG:

Exterior

'Armoured' front end design

Side profile highlighted by 'squircle' wheel arches

Prominent finisher on the rear tailgate and skidplate

Dual tone - 4-spoke DurAlloy wheels

Infinity black roof with roof rails

Interiors

Active black interior with vibrant Canyon orange highlights

Seats with better bolstering and a denim-inspired fabric

Smart 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with 8 speakers (4 speakers and 4 tweeters)

Navigation with 3D Navi maps Voice command for media, radio, and phone

Safety

Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and Corner Stability control

Reverse parking assist

Smart rear wiper, for improved rear visibility

Follow-me-home lamps

Driver seatbelt reminder is standard