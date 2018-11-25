Tata Motors teases Tata Harrier interior ahead of India launch; check out dashboard, infotainment panel details

Tata Harrier has been drawing attention since it was showcased as the H5X concept SUV at the Auto Expo earlier this year. The new SUV was unveiled last month, displaying all its exterior details. Now, Tata Motors has officially teased the interior of Tata Harrier, showing off the dashboard before the car is launched in early 2019.

Several spy images of the interior of Tata Harrier have been doing the rounds recently, but this is the first time that Tata Motors has revealed details about it. Two videos posted on the Twitter handle of Tata Motors show the dashboard of the AC vents, steering column and what seems to be an infotainment panel. The dashboard itself seems to be done in a dual-tone colour scheme, with the bottom half in wood-like finish.

Luxurious interiors, endless space, finest materials. Tata Harrier, with the IMPACT 2.0 Design philosophy amplifies your style quotient, making it the new benchmark of SUVs. Stay tuned to witness the Harrier in all its glory: https://t.co/mzeMBaxd2V #BornOfPedigree pic.twitter.com/oEcOPoOO7a - Tata Motors (@TataMotors) November 23, 2018

The AC vents have been given an angular, hexagonal look. The steering wheel in the teaser video looks similar to the one on Tata Nexon. The Tata Harrier will also borrow the hexagonal infotainment system from Tata Nexon, albeit with some improvements. The infotainment system is likely to benefit from Tata Motors' affiliation with Harman Kardon too.

The purest expression of IMPACT 2.0 Design philosophy; the Tata Harrier's interiors are lavish in every sense. Stay tuned to witness the majestic Tata Harrier: https://t.co/mzeMBaxd2V #BornOfPedigree pic.twitter.com/7z1W4kYA4X - Tata Motors (@TataMotors) November 23, 2018

A Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet engine, which also runs the Jeep Compass, is expected to be powerhouse for the Tata Harrier. Being a premium flagship model, the Harrier will most likely get drive modes too.

Tata Harrier will carry on company's Impact 2.0 design philosophy. The SUV has been based on the Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture or Omega Arc platform derived from the Land Rover LS550. This is the first time that Tata Motors will be incorporating technologies from Land Rover in its vehicles. The platform is expected to give the Tata Harrier great on-road and off-road capabilities.

The upcoming Tata Motors' SUV will challenge the Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass in India market.