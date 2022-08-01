Tata Motors total sales in July rise 51% YoY at 81,790 units

Tata Motors on Monday stated that it has registered registered total sales of 81,790 units in the month of July, growing 51 per cent in the same month last year.

In terms of monthly domestic sales, the country's largest automaker registered a growth of 52 per cent YoY at 78,978 units.

Its total passenger vehicles (PV) domestic sales increased 57 per cent to 47,505 units.

Tata Motors mentioned that domestic sale of Medium and & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (MH&ICV) in July, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,012 units, compared to 7,813 units in July 2021.

Total sales for MH&ICV domestic and international business in last month, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,974 units compared to 8,749 units in July 2021.

The automaker had recently reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,951 crore in the June quarter as chip shortage and COVID-19 lockdown in China impacted Jaguar Land Rover sales. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,450 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Tata Motors Group CFO P B Balaji said in a conference call with reporters that the loss recorded in the quarter was due to JLR as the other two businesses -- CV (Commercial Vehicle) and PV (Passenger Vehicle) -- were making an operating profit.

Tata Motors noted that it expects demand to remain strong despite worries on inflation and geopolitical risks, while the supply situation is expected to improve further. Cooling commodity prices are expected to aid improvement in underlying margins, it had added.

Meanwhile, shares of Tata Motors on Monday traded 4.78 per cent higher at Rs 471.15 apiece on BSE around 13:00 hours.