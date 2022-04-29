Tata Motors unveils Avinya concept EV; check range, launch time, other details

Tata Motors on Friday unveiled its new electric vehicle concept Avinya, based on the auto manufacturer's new Pure EV third-generation architecture. This is the first car from Tata Motors which is based on a dedicated EV platform.

The concept electric vehicle (EV), according to the company, is a giant stride towards the next generation of EVs by Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM).

"We are benchmarking to be amongst the best and have very high aspirations," said N Chandrasekaran, Tata Group chairman on TataMotors foray into the EV space.

Also Read: India's smallest or longest-range EV; buzz builds around Tata Motors' new launch

Tata has claimed that the new concept EV will be fairly accessible to a majority of customers of high-volume segments. The company also stated that Avinya will hit the market as early as 2025.

The concept EV promises greater structural safety, water and dustproofing technology, as well as driver assists.

The EV subsidiary of Tata Motors had announced the launch of Avinya in a series of tweets over the past few days.

The electric car concept comes in a pre-production form of a premium SUV with an electric powertrain. The EV gets a smooth LED strip in form of a T that denotes Tata Motors.

Also Read: Tata to unveil new EV on April 29; check out details

Tata Motors claims that it has designed Avinya to offer more space to the occupants, dust protection, high structural safety, and advanced driver assistance.

The seats of the concept EV can rotate 360 degrees. The vehicle promises over a 500 km range and could come with dual electric motors.