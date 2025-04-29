Tata Nexon survives falling lift and sedan in parking mishap; owner calls it ‘an absolute beast’

Tata Motors continues to solidify its reputation for producing vehicles with robust build quality, as demonstrated by a recent incident involving a Tata Nexon. The SUV was subjected to an unusual test of strength when a lift and another car fell on it in a multi-level parking facility. The owner of the Nexon, Shailya Jaggi, provided the details of this incident on social media, where she expressed astonishment at the minimal damage her vehicle sustained.

Advertisement

According to Jaggi, "the Tata Nexon was parked at a multi-level parking facility," when she received a call from the parking lot's security team. They informed her "of the broken lift that fell on her vehicle, with a sedan parked in it." This unexpected call naturally caused anxiety, leading Jaggi to rush to the scene. Upon arrival, she was relieved to find that the Nexon had only minor damage, a testament to its build quality.

Photographs shared by Jaggi depict the lift and the sedan resting atop the Nexon, with the SUV's tires and suspension visibly compressed under the weight. However, the structural integrity of the Nexon remained largely uncompromised. Jaggi affectionately refers to her vehicle as "Suzi" and noted that despite the unexpected burden, her Nexon held up "like a true champion," with only a few minor bruises.

Advertisement

"Yesterday, our Nexon took on physics and won. We had parked her at a multi-level parking lot. Got a call from the security telling us that the lift above our car broke down. She took a whole sedan plus the weight of the broken lift. We thought we’ll find a pancake instead of our Suzy (yes, the car has a name), but she stood there like an absolute beast. Slightly bruised, sure. But no serious damages, no dents, no attitude. You’re welcome for the user-generated crash testing. We’re available for brand deals and lifetime free servicing (just kidding, but also not really)," Jaggi wrote on LinkedIn.

She added: "Tata team called up and they’ll pick Suzy for a service tomorrow. Love what social media can do!"

Advertisement

The Tata Nexon involved was a pre-facelift model, which had already earned a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. This rating reflects the vehicle's commitment to safety and durability. The Nexon offers a variety of powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric, and is priced from Rs 8 lakh ex-showroom. This incident further reinforces Tata Nexon's reputation for exceptional build quality, often cited in similar testimonials from other owners.

Tata Motors' focus on safety and durability sets it apart in the competitive Indian automotive market. Rivals such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai also offer models with strong safety credentials, but the Nexon's repeated affirmations from its owners provide a distinct edge. As safety standards evolve, Tata's emphasis on robust construction continues to resonate with consumers, enhancing its market position and appeal in a segment where reliability is paramount.

Tata Motors continues to solidify its reputation for producing vehicles with robust build quality, as demonstrated by a recent incident involving a Tata Nexon. The SUV was subjected to an unusual test of strength when a lift and another car fell on it in a multi-level parking facility. The owner of the Nexon, Shailya Jaggi, provided the details of this incident on social media, where she expressed astonishment at the minimal damage her vehicle sustained.

Advertisement

According to Jaggi, "the Tata Nexon was parked at a multi-level parking facility," when she received a call from the parking lot's security team. They informed her "of the broken lift that fell on her vehicle, with a sedan parked in it."

This unexpected call naturally caused anxiety, leading Jaggi to rush to the scene. Upon arrival, she was relieved to find that the Nexon had only minor damage, a testament to its build quality.

Photographs shared by Jaggi depict the lift and the sedan resting atop the Nexon, with the SUV's tires and suspension visibly compressed under the weight. However, the structural integrity of the Nexon remained largely uncompromised. Jaggi affectionately refers to her vehicle as "Suzi" and noted that despite the unexpected burden, her Nexon held up "like a true champion," with only a few minor bruises.

"Yesterday, our Nexon took on physics and won. We had parked her at a multi-level parking lot. Got a call from the security telling us that the lift above our car broke down. She took a whole sedan plus the weight of the broken lift. We thought we’ll find a pancake instead of our Suzy (yes, the car has a name), but she stood there like an absolute beast. Slightly bruised, sure. But no serious damages, no dents, no attitude. You’re welcome for the user-generated crash testing. We’re available for brand deals and lifetime free servicing (just kidding, but also not really)," Jaggi wrote on LinkedIn.

Advertisement

She added: "Tata team called up and they’ll pick Suzy for a service tomorrow. Love what social media can do!"

The Tata Nexon involved was a pre-facelift model, which had already earned a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests. This rating reflects the vehicle's commitment to safety and durability. The Nexon offers a variety of powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric, and is priced from Rs 8 lakh ex-showroom. This incident further reinforces Tata Nexon's reputation for exceptional build quality, often cited in similar testimonials from other owners.

Tata Motors' focus on safety and durability sets it apart in the competitive Indian automotive market. Rivals such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai also offer models with strong safety credentials, but the Nexon's repeated affirmations from its owners provide a distinct edge. As safety standards evolve, Tata's emphasis on robust construction continues to resonate with consumers, enhancing its market position and appeal in a segment where reliability is paramount.[1]