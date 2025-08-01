Tesla’s first charging station in India to open August 4 in Mumbai’s BKC

Tesla is set to inaugurate its first electric vehicle (EV) charging station in India on August 4, choosing Mumbai’s bustling Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) as the launch site. This marks a significant milestone in the American automaker’s India strategy, following the recent launch of its flagship EV, the Model Y.

The new Tesla charging hub will feature a total of eight charging units — four V4 Superchargers (DC fast chargers) and four Destination Chargers (AC chargers). The Superchargers, known for their high-speed performance, will offer peak charging speeds of up to 250 kW at Rs 24 per kWh. In contrast, the Destination Chargers provide a slower, steady charge of 11 kW at Rs 14 per kWh—ideal for longer stops like dining, shopping, or overnight parking.

Tesla claims the V4 Superchargers can add up to 267 kilometers of range to the Model Y in just 15 minutes. To illustrate its practicality, the company says that’s sufficient for five round trips between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Gateway of India.

The Mumbai charging station's launch closely follows the July 15 unveiling of the Model Y in India. On the same day, Tesla went live with its official India website, enabling online reservations. Currently, Tesla vehicles are available for registration in only three cities—Delhi, Gurugram, and Mumbai.

To use the station, Tesla owners simply plug in their vehicles, with the Tesla app providing real-time availability, monitoring tools, billing, and charging status updates. The app-integrated ecosystem aligns with Tesla’s global user experience, now being extended to Indian customers.

Tesla’s entry-level Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variant is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Long Range RWD version starts at Rs 67.89 lakh. Deliveries for both models are expected to begin in Q3 2025. However, due to India’s steep import duties, the pricing is significantly higher than in the U.S. or Europe, nearly double in some cases.

The standard Model Y RWD is equipped with a 60 kWh battery, offering a WLTP-certified range of up to 500 km. The Long Range variant features a 75 kWh battery and promises up to 622 km on a single charge. Both versions are powered by a single electric motor producing approximately 295 horsepower.

Performance remains a key highlight. The base RWD model accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, while the Long Range version shaves a few milliseconds off, clocking in at 5.6 seconds. Both have an electronically limited top speed of 201 kmph.

Tesla’s move to build EV infrastructure in India signals a longer-term commitment. With its first Supercharging station opening in Mumbai and more expected to follow, the company is not just selling cars—it’s building an ecosystem that could redefine premium electric mobility in India.