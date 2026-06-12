Toyota bZ4X EV SUV to launch in India by 2026-end; to rival Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Toyota bZ4X is Toyota’s first dedicated electric SUV based on the e-TNGA platform developed jointly with Subaru. Expected to launch in India by the end of 2026, the premium electric SUV is likely to be priced between ₹60 lakh and ₹65 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will rival models such as the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BYD Sealion 7 in the growing premium EV segment.

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About the Toyota bZ4X

Globally, the Toyota bZ4X is offered with a 73.1 kWh battery pack and comes in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. The FWD version produces around 201 hp, while the AWD model generates up to 215 hp and 337 Nm of torque. Toyota has also introduced updated versions in some international markets with higher power outputs and improved efficiency.

The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 7.5 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of around 160 km/h.

In terms of driving range, the bZ4X offers a claimed WLTP range of over 500 km on a single charge, with newer international variants capable of delivering up to 569 km depending on the battery and drivetrain configuration.

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Charging options include support for DC fast charging up to 150 kW, allowing the battery to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in about 30 minutes under ideal conditions. AC charging options vary by market and support up to 11 kW or 22 kW charging speeds.

The Toyota bZ4X measures approximately 4,690 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width and 1,650 mm in height, while its 2,850 mm wheelbase ensures generous interior space. With a ground clearance of around 210 mm, the electric SUV is also expected to handle Indian road conditions comfortably.

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Check out the exterior

On the outside, the Toyota bZ4X features a futuristic design highlighted by Toyota’s signature hammerhead-inspired front fascia, sleek LED headlamps, full-width daytime running lights, aerodynamic alloy wheels, sculpted body panels, a roof spoiler, flush-style door handles and a power-operated tailgate.

Higher trims are also expected to offer a panoramic glass roof, enhancing the premium appeal of the SUV.

All about interior

Inside the car, the bZ4X focuses on technology and comfort. Key features include a large 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless smartphone charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a digital key system and a spacious flat-floor cabin.

Depending on the variant, buyers may also get heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and premium upholstery.

Safety features

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Safety is expected to be one of the strongest aspects of the Toyota bZ4X. The SUV comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, the brand’s advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Other safety features include 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera, Electronic Stability Control, parking support brake and various collision avoidance technologies.