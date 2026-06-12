South Korea's Kospi jumps over 8%; world's best-performing market up 95% in 2026 so far

South Korean stocks recorded a strong jump on Friday, with the benchmark KOSPI surging more than 8 per cent, as investors cheered signs of easing geopolitical tensions in the West Asia following comments from US President Donald Trump suggesting a potential agreement with Iran.

At last check, the KOSPI advanced 658.56 points or 8.48 per cent to 8,422.51.

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The South Korean benchmark remains the world's best-performing major stock index in 2026. The KOSPI has gained 95.43 per cent so far this year, supported largely by strong buying in semiconductor stocks amid continued enthusiasm around artificial intelligence (AI)-related themes.

Among other leading global indices, Taiwan's TAIEX has risen 50.85 per cent year-to-date (YTD), while Japan's Nikkei 225 is up 28.45 per cent during the same period.

Market sentiment improved after Trump indicated that negotiations with Iran were nearing completion and that a formal agreement could be finalised in the coming days.

After months of airstrikes, diplomatic near-misses and repeated warnings of escalation, Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday that a deal with Iran was close to being completed.

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"We're going to be subject to the finalisation of documents. It should get done over the next few days," he told reporters, adding that a formal signing ceremony could take place in Europe as early as this weekend.

The remarks came hours after Trump said he had stepped back from a planned military operation, citing significant progress in talks with Tehran and approval from senior Iranian leadership.

"There will probably be a signing, maybe in Europe," Trump said, adding the process should proceed "pretty quickly."

Trump also linked the agreement to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy shipping route that has faced disruptions during the conflict.

"The Strait of Hormuz will open as soon as we have it signed," he said.