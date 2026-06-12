Hexagon Nutrition shares list at 7% premium: Should you exit or hold for long-term?

Shares of Hexagon Nutrition made a decent stock market debut on Friday, June 12 after the research-based nutrition player listed at Rs 48.25 on NSE, a premium of 7.22 per cent over its issue price of Rs 45. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its trading session with a premium of 6.67 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 48 on BSE.

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As of the listing price, investors have made a profit of Rs 1,000-1,080 on each lot allotted to them. Listing of Hexagon Nutrition has been on the expected lines. Ahead of its debut, it was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 2.75-3 per cent shares, suggesting a mild listing pop for the investors. A slightly better listing can be attributed to the positive sentiments in the broader markets.

Mahesh M Ojha, VP of Research and Business Development Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, who was expecting limited listing gain said that the issue looks fairly valued based on FY25 earnings and allotted Investors are advised to hold from medium to long term prospective. "Fresh investors should wait for further quarterly earnings for new entry opportunities," he added.

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The IPO of Hexagon Nutrition was open for bidding between June 05 and June 09. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 42-45 per share with a lot size of 333 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 139 crore via IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 3,08,58,704 crore shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 53.68 times with more than 7.71 lakh applications, fetching bids for Rs 5,200 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 19.77 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 161.49 times, while the allocation for retail investors was booked 26.85 during the three-day bidding process.

Investors should remain mindful of certain risks, including the IPO being entirely an OFS, low capacity utilization, and dependence on a limited set of business segments, said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart. "While short-term upside may be limited, the stock offers a better risk-reward proposition as a long-term small-cap growth story rather than a quick listing-gains play."

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Incorporated in 1993, Mumbai-based Hexagon Nutrition is a research-driven nutrition company. It is engaged in developing and manufacturing products across micronutrient premixes, branded wellness and clinical nutrition, therapeutic formulations, and ready-to-use foods.

Brokerage firms, those tracking the issue, were mostly positive on it, suggesting to subscribe to it for a long-term. Cumulative Capital and Catalyst Capital Partners were the book running lead managers of Hexagon Nutrition IPO and Kfin Technologies served as the registrar of the issue.