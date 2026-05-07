Toyota hybrid price confusion: Ad says ₹10.99 lakh, website lists ₹16.77 lakh

Toyota’s latest advertisement for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is triggering confusion among car buyers after a mismatch emerged between the headline price highlighted in a newspaper ad and the pricing listed on the company’s official website.

The print ad heavily promotes Toyota’s 'Hybrid Electric Advantage' while highlighting a claimed mileage figure of 27.97 km/l. Alongside this, the advertisement mentions a starting price of '₹10.99 lakh'.

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Toyota hybrid cars ad

However, Toyota’s official website shows that the strong hybrid range — branded as 'e-Drive Hybrid' — starts at ₹16.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S e-Drive 2WD Hybrid variant. Higher G(O) e-Drive Hybrid variants are priced between ₹18.78 lakh and ₹18.98 lakh.

Toyota hybrid cars prices

The ₹10.99 lakh figure appears to belong to the entry-level petrol or Neo Drive variant and not the strong hybrid model showcased in the communication.

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Toyota petrol cars prices

The confusion stems from how the advertisement is structured. The creative prominently pushes hybrid-focused messaging such as:

'No charging worries'

'Higher on mileage. Higher on savings'

'Low running cost'

'Self-charging hybrid battery'

'27.97 km/l mileage'

For many readers, the placement creates the impression that the advertised starting price is linked to the hybrid variant itself.

While Toyota may technically not be incorrect due to the disclaimer and variant differentiation, the presentation blurs the line between the regular petrol range and the much more expensive strong hybrid lineup.

The development also highlights a common trend in automobile marketing, where carmakers advertise the lowest starting price while showcasing premium features, top-end trims, or higher-spec powertrains in the same campaign.