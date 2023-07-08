Triumph 400 receives 10,000 bookings in India within 10 days of the global launch

British motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles has achieved 10,000 bookings in India within 10 days of the global launch of its new bikes, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400.

The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 are the most affordable motorcycles from Triumph Motorcycles in India. They are powered by a 399cc parallel-twin engine that produces 40 bhp and 32 Nm of torque. The bikes are available in both manual and automatic transmission options.

The motorcycles will be available in Triumph showrooms from the end of July. Scrambler 400 will be available in October and its price will be announced closer to the launch.

The success of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 is a sign of the growing popularity of motorcycles in India. The country is the world's second-largest motorcycle market, and the demand for affordable motorcycles is increasing.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd, said: “We are excited by the overwhelming response we have received following the launch. A pre-order of 10,000 bikes within such a short span is unprecedented and a testament to the unwavering faith that riders have placed in Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles. We are committed to our promise of manufacturing exceptional motorcycles that captivate riders with their performance, design, and technology.”

The bookings comprise both models and can be made on payment of Rs 2000 at the online platform triumphmotorcyclesindia.com/booking.

The production will be ramped up to meet this unprecedented demand. By making an online booking, customers can reserve their spot and reduce the waiting period, assured the company. Once bikes reach dealerships, they will invite customers from the booking list to make payments. The first 10,000 who take delivery for Speed400 will be eligible for the special inaugural price, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Heavy rain lashes Delhi, weather office predicts more showers in coming days