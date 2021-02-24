Upcoming 7-seater SUV Creta to be officially called Hyundai Alcazar in India: All you need to know

Hyundai Motor India has today officially announced that its upcoming 7-seater SUV Creta will be named Alcazar. The South Korean auto manufacturer, in a new teaser video, revealed the name of the upcoming premium SUV.

The upcoming Hyundai Alcazar is likely to be launched in April 2021, while the car's global debut is expected in March 2021.

The company had registered the name in 2020. The SUV will look largely identical to the 5-seater SUV Creta; however, with some changes to keep things fresh.

The teaser reveals that the Hyundai ALCAZAR "personifies reliability and indulgence while drawing its inspiration from the royal lineage of castles and palaces, denoting grandeur, spaciousness and solidity."

Alcazar, in terms of exteriors, is expected to sport LED DRLs, split front headlamps, and a revised front main grille along with the sportier-looking bumpers. The rear of the vehicle will feature a redesigned tailgate with LED taillights and a bumper.

In terms of equipment, the Hyundai Alcazar is very likely to be better equipped than the existing 2020 Creta.

The new Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be priced between Rs 14-20 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete against the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the upcoming Mahindra XUV500.

