Vehicle sales shot up 207% YoY in May; Maruti Suzuki top PV seller: FADA

Vehicle retail sales stood at 16,46,773 in May 2022, logging an on-year rise of around 207 per cent from May 2021. Total vehicle retail sales stood at 5, 36,795 in May 2021. Passenger vehicle (PV) sales, on the other hand, saw an on-year rise of 204.30 per cent from 86,479 units in May 2021 to 2,63,152 units in May this year.

On the PV sales front, Delhi-based auto bellwether Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) emerged the segment leader with sales of 1,10,602 units in the month of May. With this, the company achieved a market share of 42.03 per cent in the period. In the same period last year, MSI logged sales of 36,758 units, thus, achieving a market share of 42.51 per cent.



Carmakers that followed MSI were Hyundai (38,311 units); Tata Motors (35,345); Mahindra and Mahindra (19,707 units); Kia Motors India (17,121 units); and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (11,425 units).

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

Coming to the two-wheeler market in India, overall sales in May this year stood at 12,22,994 units. This is an on-year rise of around 198 per cent from 4,10,871 units in May last year. Dr Pawan Munjal-led two and three-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp emerged the segment leader with 4, 59,245 units sold in May ’22 versus 1,92,987 units sold in May ’21.

Other makers that followed Hero Motocorp were Honda Motorcyle and Scooter India (HMSI) (2,91,535 units); TVS Motor Company (1,69,621 units); Bajaj Auto (1,23,083 units); India Yamaha Motor (46,055 units) and Eicher’s Royal-Enfield (45,671 units).

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

On the three-wheelers front, India logged total sales of 41, 508 units in May 2022. This was a yearly increase of almost 696 per cent compared to 5,215 units sold in May 2021. Two and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto logged sales of 10,492 units in May 2022 versus 1,872 in May 2021. Others that followed Bajaj Auto include Piaggio Vehicle (4,177 units); YC Electric Vehicle (2,045 units); Mahindra and Mahindra (1,764 units); Saera Electric Auto (1,367 units) and TVS Motor Company (1,218 units).

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

Coming to the commercial vehicle segment in India, total sales reported an on-year rise of 278.44 per cent. CV sales stood at 66,632 units in May this year versus 17,607 units sold in the corresponding period last year. CV sales figures comprise sales of light commercial vehicles, medium commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Tata Motors topped the sales in this segment with 27,553 units sold in May this year versus 7,373 units sold in May 2021.

Others that followed Tata Motors include M&M (14,739 units); Ashok Leyland (10,391 units); VE Commercial Vehicles (4,528 units); Maruti Suzuki India (3,027 units) and Daimler India Commerical Vehicles (1,162 units).

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

India logged tractor sales of 52,487 units in May 2022 versus 16,623 units sold in May last year, logging an on-year rise of 215.75 per cent. Mahindra and Mahindra emerged segment leader with 11,960 units in May this year versus 3,805 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

Others that followed M&M are Mahindra and Mahindra (Swaraj division) (8,789 units); Tafe Limited (6,821 units); International Tractors Limited (6,111 units); Escorts Limited (5,826 units); John Deere India (3,898 units) and Eicher Tractors (2,999 units).

Graphic: Pragati Srivastava

FADA President Vinkesh Gulati said, “Indian auto industry during May ’22 continued its flattish run for the second consectuive month. While YoY comparison with May ’21 shows exceptionally healthy growth rate across all categories, it is important to note that both May’21 and May ’20 were affected by nationwide lockdown due to COVID.”

He added, “The PV segment which has already surpassed May ’19 numbers [and] is witnessing huge demand. Dealers are not [being] able to fulfill the same due to supply-side issues. This has not only led to an increase in waiting period (ranging from 3 months to 2 years) but is also keeping the customers frustrated. Healthy booking and single-digit cancellation show that demand may stay put even when normal supply resumes in months to come.”