WATCH: Electric car catches fire in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar, video goes viral

In a shocking incident on Saturday, an electric car caught fire in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar. An electric car caught fire in the middle of the road when the car reached the Dalmia Circle in JP Nagar. No casualties have been reported due to the fire and the reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

A video of the car going up in flames has gone viral on X formerly known as Twitter. “Bengaluru: An electric car caught fire near Dalmia Circle in JP Nagar area today. No casualties. Reason is yet to be ascertained,” a user wrote while sharing the video on X.

This, however, is not the only incident when an electric car caught fire in India. In April this year, a Tata Nexon EV caught fire in Pune. No passenger was hurt due to the incident. The Nexon XZ+ model was involved in the incident. As per government data, the car was registered in July 2022.

According to a company statement, the fire occurred due to the replacement of the original headlamp at an unauthorised workshop. “We understand that this vehicle recently underwent repairs, wherein the left headlamps were replaced at an unauthorised workshop,” the statement read.

In June last year, a similar incident happened when a Tata Nexon EV caught fire near the Panchvati Hotel in Vasai West. No casualties were reported due to this incident and the reason behind the fire remained unknown.

Later, Tata Motors issued a statement regarding the incident and said that it was conducting a detailed investigation regarding the incident. “A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation,” the statement read.

But why do electric vehicles catch fire? Battery packs inside EVs store a lot of energy in a very small space. When damaged, an internal short circuit triggers a chain reaction known as thermal runaway. Following this, the battery pack generates more heat than it can dissipate and catches fire.

Also Read: Tata Motors' Nexon EV catches fire in Pune, no passenger hurt

Also Watch: Oxford, Stanford, MIT, Harvard, Cambridge: Top 10 in THE's World University Rankings 2024

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV’s customer unit bursts into flames; automaker says probe is on

Also Watch: From PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau, Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and more, AI artist reimagines political leaders as teenagers