Watch: How Mahindra's new Scorpio-N is manufactured at Pune plant

Business tycoon and Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra recently shared a video, on his Twitter handle, showing how the all-new Scorpio-N is manufactured at the company's state-of-the-art Chakan Facility in Pune, Maharashtra.

While sharing the video, he wrote: "How the #Scorpio-N is made at our advanced manufacturing facility in Chakan. I admit I'm biased, but I don't think there's anything in the manufacturing arena that's as dramatic and exciting as putting together an automobile…"

How the #ScorpioN is made at our advanced manufacturing facility in Chakan. I admit I’m biased, but I don’t think there’s anything in the manufacturing arena that’s as dramatic and exciting as putting together an automobile… pic.twitter.com/QFL7MLBVNC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 25, 2022

The video, now viral on the internet, gives a glimpse of the Chakan factory, which the company claims to have with world-class production prowess and cutting-edge technology, and reveals the process of how the company's latest SUV Scorpio-N is manufactured. Mahindra also has manufacturing facilities in Zaheerabad, Haridwar, Nashik and Kandivali.

Apart from the passenger cars, Mahindra also produces commercial cars, pickup trucks, light commercial trucks, heavy commercial trucks, and motorcycles under its own brand and as Classic legends brand - a unit owned by Mahindra Group that has revived the OG two-wheeler brand Yezdi, Jawa and BSA Motorcycles.

Interestingly, Mahindra, as a conglomerate, has involvement in a lot of businesses with one of its most profitable being automobiles. In addition to this, Mahindra is also the largest tractor manufacturer in the world in terms of sales.

Scorpio-N Production

Homegrown automaker's Chakan plant is spread across 700 acres and has a production capacity of around 3,00,000 vehicles, which the company claims can be ramped up with demand. Apart from the Scorpio-N, this factory also manufactures commercial trucks - ranging from 0.75-tonne LCVs to 49-tonne Navistar trucks.

The company says that even though most of the production is automated with robots, more than 1,000 employees are working in this plant. However, Mahindra's Chakan facility doesn't incorporate tractors and motorcycle production.

The Scorpio-N's manufacturing video shows the process with sheet metal stamping that will make SUV's body and the robots that help these frames stamp together in pre-designed jigs before the spot welding starts to make an exoskeleton. The video also shows the rest of the body panels - bonnet, tailgate and doors - assembled.

Once the SUV's exoskeleton is assembled, the whole body goes through multiple chemical pools for surface treatment and ionisation before the surface prepping which is mostly carried on by the robots. After this step, robots also paint layers on the SUV's body with some assistance from some humans who take over hard-to-reach parts from the robots for completing the painting process.

After all this, the SUV's surface-coated ladder-frame chassis, drivetrain and suspension components are mounted on the exoskeleton. After a marriage of the ladder frame with the SUV's body, interior equipment and electrical systems are added like adding flesh on bones.

Quality inspection

The new Scorpio-N comes with a list of new features, which to install properly take some time too. When the above-mentioned processes are completed and inspected, only then glass surfaces and other styling elements like a grille, are attached to Scorpio-N. Most of these are done by humans as the process requires attention to detail.

One last part of the production is quality control, in which errors and imperfections are checked and if there are some, the vehicle will be sent back to their respective manufacturing stages to get rectified.

Once the quality and inspection procedure is completed and is as per the level of company standard, then the vehicle will be rolled off the production line and is ready to reach its prospective owner.

Price and features

Mahindra's new Scorpio-N is available in five variants – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8 and Z8 Luxury. In terms of powertrain, the new Scorpio-N gets an option of both petrol and diesel engine - a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine - with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

In terms of safety equipment, the new Scorpio-N comes equipped with 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill hold control, hill descent assist, traction control, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera and a driver drowsiness detection alert system.

The new Scorpio-N also packs tech-rich features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, built-in Alexa, premium 3D sound system from Sony, steering mounted control, dual-zone climate control, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, air purifier, wireless phone charging and electric sunroof. The infotainment system will support both Android and Apple connectivity.

The Z4 Petrol AT version will cost Rs 15.45 lakh, while the Z4 Diesel AT version will cost Rs 15.95 lakh. The Z6 Diesel AT version will cost Rs 16.95 lakh, Z8 Petrol AT version for Rs 18.95 lakh, Z8 Diesel AT version for Rs 19.45 lakh, the Z8L Petrol AT version is Rs 20.95 lakh, and the Z8L Diesel is for Rs 21.45 lakh.