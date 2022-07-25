M&M partners with Qualcomm, Visteon for immersive in-vehicle experience in Scorpio-N SUV

Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra, on Monday, announced that it will be working with Visteon Corporation to bring world-class, transformative in-vehicle experiences to the newly launched SUV Scorpio-N through utilising the chip-maker Qualcomm Technologies’ third Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms.

The automaker, in a public statement, said, “The Scorpio-N offers a cutting-edge driving and ownership experience provided by Mahindra’s connected artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which utilizes Visteon’s SmartCore cockpit domain controller technology based on the Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms.”

Uday Dodla, senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm India Private Limited, said, “We are applying over two decades of auto expertise to transform the Scorpio-N into a digitally advanced and feature-rich SUV. This underscores each of our companies’ commitment to enable premium automotive experiences for next-generation vehicles, which originated with the highly successful XUV700.”

The Scorpio-N was launched on June 27 and is priced between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The latest Mahindra SUV also features a 17.78 cm colour Driver Information Display and a 20.32 cm infotainment system with navigation.

The company further stated that leveraging the AI-based Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms, the new SUV provides a new level of personalising of driving experience and a natural interaction between a vehicle and its driver, as well as virtual assistance, and ultra-HD, and immersive audio and visual experiences among a host of other features for drivers and passengers.

R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M, while commenting on the relationship, said, “With the tough yet sophisticated Scorpio-N, we have re-engineered our iconic Scorpio brand from the ground-up to meet the aspirations of the young and tech-savvy customers. Qualcomm Technologies was identified as the partner of choice to bring alive our vision of delivering state-of-the-art product through a truly pathbreaking experience to our customers.”

The third-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms, a key component of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis technology suite, is designed to support higher levels of computing and intelligence needed for advanced capabilities featured in next-generation vehicles, helping to enable contextual safety use cases for drivers and passengers, which includes facilitating driver monitoring and object detection, as well as helping to ensure the security of personal and vehicular data, the statement added. In addition to this, they also feature an advanced suite of wireless technologies to support multi-mode cellular connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth technologies.

Qualcomm Technologies also claims that its extensive product portfolio is at the centre of next-gen innovations in the global automotive ecosystem. The chip-maker also says that is helping automakers across the world develop vehicles with advanced automotive technologies through the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, which is a suite of cloud-connected platforms for Telematics, Digital Cockpit solutions, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)/autonomous driving, cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), and Car-to-Cloud solutions.