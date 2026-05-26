'WFH, avoid foreign travel unless critical': Maruti Suzuki rolls out austerity measures

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest passenger car maker, on Tuesday announced a series of austerity measures, including work-from-home arrangements, restrictions on foreign travel, and energy conservation initiatives.

The move comes amid concerns over the long-term impact of the West Asia conflict and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for austerity.

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In a statement, the automaker said it had placed "immense importance" on the Prime Minister's appeal and the need to reduce the impact of rising geopolitical uncertainty on fuel consumption and foreign exchange outflows.

The company said management should conduct business in the "most productive and efficient manner" while minimizing the use of petroleum products and foreign currency expenditure.

Calling the current situation an opportunity to improve operational efficiency, Maruti Suzuki said it had asked employees and business partners to institutionalise a set of measures across its operations.

Among the key steps, the company said work-from-home would be implemented wherever operationally feasible to reduce fuel consumption linked to daily commuting.

Maruti Suzuki also directed employees to avoid foreign travel unless it is critical for business requirements. The company said virtual meetings should become the preferred mode of engagement and domestic travel should be minimised wherever possible.

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"Implemented for employees wherever operationally feasible to reduce commute-related fuel consumption. This is aligned with the Company’s remote working policy," the statement said. "Foreign travel to be avoided unless critical for business requirements."

In addition, employees have been encouraged to adopt sustainable commuting practices, including carpooling and the use of public transport.

The company also asked staff to focus on energy conservation by optimising the use of air conditioners, fans, and lighting across offices and homes.

"This is a timely opportunity to revisit and re-examine all our processes and make efforts to improve efficiency across all our business operations, whether it is for national objectives or our own health of business," the company said.

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The measures are being communicated across Maruti Suzuki's workforce as well as its business partners, the company added.

