Will a four-day work week, three-day weekend become reality under new Labour Code rules?

The newly notified Code on Wages (Central) Rules, 2026 has revived conversations around a question many employees have long debated: could India eventually move toward a four-day work week and three-day weekend? While the rules provide room for compressed work schedules, legal experts say the proposal should not be viewed as a guaranteed shift in workplace culture but rather as a flexible option subject to multiple conditions and legal safeguards.

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Under the new framework, employers may allow employees to work for four days a week with three days of rest, provided the total weekly working hours remain capped at 48 hours. Instead of reducing overall work hours, the model redistributes them into fewer working days. This effectively means employees could work 12-hour shifts across four days while enjoying a longer weekly break.

However, legal experts caution that the provision is permissive rather than mandatory.

Longer weekends, but...

Germaine Pereira, Partner at Solomon & Co., explained that the Rules do not reduce overall work requirements but simply compress existing schedules. According to Pereira, employees adopting such arrangements may work nearly 12 hours a day to remain within the prescribed weekly limit. Pereira also noted that the Rules include provisions governing weekly rest days and communication requirements around schedule changes.

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The Rules specify that employees should receive weekly rest periods and employers must inform workers about designated rest days and any future changes through formal communication mechanisms.

Employee consent

Experts stressed that employers cannot impose compressed work schedules unilaterally.

Sajai Singh, Partner at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, said a four-day work week would require employee agreement and should not be viewed as an automatic workplace entitlement. Singh noted that any work beyond the agreed arrangement would qualify for overtime compensation at twice the regular wage rate. He also highlighted that the proposed 12-hour structure includes mandatory breaks and rest periods.

MUST READ: From overtime to leave to PF: How the new labour code could change your pay and life

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Priti Suri, Founder and Managing Partner at PSA, similarly said the framework allows compressed schedules but does not reduce employer obligations related to overtime, health and safety norms.

According to Suri, employers would need to ensure that attendance systems, payroll structures and compliance mechanisms properly track overtime, breaks and spread-over hours. While compressed schedules may improve employee retention and efficiency in some settings, she cautioned that they may also create fatigue-management and compliance risks if not carefully designed.

State rules

While central rules provide flexibility, implementation could ultimately depend on state-level laws.

Pooja Ramchandani, Partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., noted that several state-specific Shops and Establishments laws continue to prescribe daily working-hour thresholds of 8–10 hours, potentially limiting adoption.

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Debjani Aich, Partner at CMS INDUSLAW, said that while a four-day week appears theoretically possible under labour codes, practical implementation remains challenging because many states have yet to notify changes permitting longer daily shifts.

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Adil Ladha, Partner at Saraf and Partners, added that businesses would also need to evaluate employee wellbeing, productivity and operational feasibility before introducing such arrangements. Experts believe sectors such as IT, ITES and knowledge-based services may adapt more easily, while industries like healthcare, logistics, hospitality and manufacturing could face operational hurdles.

For now, India’s four-day work week appears less like a workplace revolution and more like a conditional option whose future may ultimately depend on how states and employers respond.

MUST READ: Can your employer force you to work on weekends, off days, public holidays? What labour codes say