Hexagon Nutrition IPO to open on June 5: Check price band, issue size, key dates & more

Hexagon Nutrition will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, 5 June 2026, with the anchor book opening on Thursday, 4 June 2026. The bid or offer will close on Tuesday, 9 June 2026. The IPO is for equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each and has a price band of Rs 42 to Rs 45 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 333 equity shares and its multiples thereafter.

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The issue comprises an offer for sale of up to 30,859,704 equity shares by existing shareholders, aggregating up to Rs 1,388.69 million, or Rs 138.87 crore, calculated at the upper end of the price band. The selling shareholders are promoters Arun Purushottam Kelkar, Subhash Purushottam Kelkar, Aditya Kelkar, Nutan Subhash Kelkar.

Hexagon Nutrition is a nutrition company operating across the nutrition value chain through branded wellness nutrition and clinical nutrition products in the B2C segment, premix formulations in the B2B2C segment, and ready-to-use foods and micronutrient powder in the ESG segment.

Internationally, it works through 19 non-exclusive regional distributors across Latin America, South East Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and has three overseas offices in South Africa, Uzbekistan and Hong Kong. Its products were exported to more than 75 countries over the last three fiscals.

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Not more than 50 per cent of the offer will be available to qualified institutional buyers, with up to 60 per cent (from the 50 per cent allocation) of that portion available for anchor investors. Retail investors have a 35 per cent allocation, while HNI investors will get 15 per cent shares reserved in the IPO

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE, with NSE as the designated stock exchange. Cumulative Capital and Catalyst Capital Partners are the book running lead managers to the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE.