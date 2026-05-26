Astra Microwave shares gain 12% on Q4 results; stock up 15% in two days

Astra Microwave share price: Shares of Astra Microwave Products Ltd extended their winning streak for a second consecutive session as the stock closed higher on Tuesday. The rally was fueled by the Q4FY26 earnings report card that was released right in the middle of market hours.

Investors immediately reacted to the earnings, sending the counter up over 12% after the March quarter numbers dropped. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,389.85 on the BSE.

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It eventually cooled off just a bit to settle 9.64% higher at Rs 1,356.30 apiece. When combined with a 5% jump from the previous trading session, the defence electronics maker has gained more than 15% in two sessions.

Q4FY26 performance

According to the company's exchange filing, consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, zoomed 44.21% year-on-year to Rs 105.98 crore, an increase from the net profit of Rs 73.49 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the fourth quarter jumped 19.71% to Rs 488.24 crore. In the corresponding period last year, the defense and aerospace technology manufacturer had posted a revenue of Rs 407.85 crore.

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As of March 31, 2026, the group and its joint ventures sit on a healthy order book of Rs 2,609.99 crore, which includes Rs 230.68 crore pertaining specifically to service orders. Throughout the year, the company successfully booked new orders worth Rs 1,660 crore.

Astra Microwave dividend 2026

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.40 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. This translates to a 120% payout on the face value of Rs 2 per share, which remains subject to the approval of shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

