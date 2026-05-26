Shares of AIA Engineering Ltd registered a sharp uptick in Tuesday's late trading session after the company announced its March 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26) earnings and recommended a dividend for shareholders.

The stock climbed 5.37 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 4,194.40 on BSE, just shy of its 52-week high of Rs 4,200 touched earlier this year on February 4. The scrip eventually settled 2.50 per cent higher at Rs 4,080.05.

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Q4 performance

For Q4 FY26, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 393.27 crore, up 37.88 per cent from Rs 285.22 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 9.44 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,266.26 crore in the March quarter from Rs 1,157.04 crore in Q4 FY25.

AIA Engineering said its order book stood at Rs 868 crore as on April 1, 2026.

Dividend, record date

Alongside the earnings announcement, the company's Board recommended a dividend of Rs 16 per equity share for FY26. This translates into a dividend payout of 800 per cent on equity shares having a face value of Rs 2 each, subject to shareholders' approval.

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The company has fixed September 5, 2026, as the record date for the dividend payout.

"It is hereby informed that the Company has fixed Record date September 5, 2026, for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Dividend of Rs 16/-(@ 800 per cent) per Equity Share having face value of Rs 2/- each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2025-26. The said Dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, shall be paid on or before October 14, 2026, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable," the company stated in an exchange filing.