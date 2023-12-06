Will Lamborghini's bet on hybrid work as Revuelto hits the Indian roads?

scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Firm says India is one of its fastest-growing markets

  • Italian automaker Automobili Lamborghini on Wednesday launched Revuelto for the Indian roads
  • It's the first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in electric vehicle in India and is available at prices starting at Rs 8.89 crore, ex-showroom
  • The new Revuelto sets the stage for an era of super sports car evolution in the hybridisation phase, Automobili Lamborghini Region Director for Asia Pacific, Francesco Scardaoni said

Italian automaker Automobili Lamborghini on Wednesday launched Revuelto for the Indian roads. It's the first super sports V12 hybrid plug-in electric vehicle from the brand in India and is available at prices starting at Rs 8.89 crore, ex-showroom. “Being one of the fastest growing markets for Lamborghini, we continue to witness a strong demand from India in the Asia Pacific region. The new Revuelto sets the stage for an era of super sports car evolution in the hybridisation phase, and it is also a significant milestone for the brand as we commemorate Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary," Automobili Lamborghini Region Director for Asia Pacific Francesco Scardaoni said. 

He said that this car is an interpretation of the brand going beyond and how. "This model will excite not just the loyal V12 customers in this region but also all clients who want to own a piece of the first Lamborghini Super Sports V12 Hybrid HPEV," he adds. 

The new Revuelto comes with an acceleration from 0-100km/h in only 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 350km/h. "These numbers combine with its exceptional dynamism thanks to the introduction of the electric torque vectoring and four-wheel drive available also in fully electric drive mode, ensuring the Revuelto super sports car expresses its amplified qualities both on track and in daily
driving," he said. 

Design wise, the new model stays constant to the exclusive Lamborghini design DNA but establishes an entirely new stylistic language. It links with the iconic and legendary Lamborghini V12 cars of the past throughout the new shape, while the new proportions open the door towards the future, the company said. 

Also Read: 18% on-year growth in November auto sales; Maruti Suzuki top PV seller, shows FADA data

Published on: Dec 06, 2023, 6:54 PM IST
