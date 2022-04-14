You can soon buy your new car on Tata Neu

If you are planning to purchase a new car for your family but are too busy to hop showrooms, there will soon be a solution to your problem. Tata Group is all set to bring its passenger cars portfolio on its newly launched super app Tata Neu, where consumers can purchase anything - from groceries to airline tickets and get cash backs.

According to a top executive from the group, Tata Digital is already working on bringing Tata Motors on the Tata Neu platform. And over the next few months it will add other key group brands like Tanishq, Titan, Air India and Vistara.

"We are working on (to add) all these brands. And in coming months we will be onboarding some of these brands, including Tata Motors. It will happen in next couple of months", said Pratik Pal, chief executive officer, Tata Digital - the entity that owns all e-tailing properties of the Tata Group including Big Basket, Tata Cliq and Tata Neu.

While the 154 years old Mumbai-headquartered business group has been heavily focused on B2B business segments till 2000s, in the past decade the group's aggressive foray into consumer facing businesses has led to it spreading its tentacles in new age segments like online grocery, jewellery, fashion and apparels, electronics e-commerce, among others. Further, to augment its offerings into the travel and leisure space, the owners of Taj group of hotels, Tatas have added three airlines - including the recent purchases Air India into its kitty.

The management is now planning to lure consumers into its universe of products and services through an one-stop shop - Tata Neu.

According to Pal, the aim is to bring Indian consumer on board. "We want it to be in the hands of every single consumer - that's our vision. Every Indian consumer should wake up in the morning and use this app throughout the day for whatever needs he/she has", he said.

