Tata Neu: All you need to know about Tata's super app; services, UPI & more

"It's a Neu day today!" announced Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday as he offcially launched the much-awaited super app from one of India's biggest conglomerates, "Tata Neu".

"Tata Neu is a one-stop destination for all consumer needs. The super-app also offers a suite of financial offerings including UPI, bill payments, loans and insurance," Tata Digital said in a statement.

What's more? the app has also added Tata Pay, its own UPI service to strengthen its position in the digital payments industry. Tata Neu will now compete with PhonePe and Google Pay in order to capture a pie of the aggressively growing payments market. Here is a lowdown on what services are available on Tata Neu.

What services are available on Tata Neu?

Tata Neu app comes provides with services like groceries, electronics, flight bookings, food delivery, investments, hotel bookings, and more, all services housed under one roof. Just like Google Pay and PhonePe, users can scan and pay via any QR code with Tata Pay UPI.

The app will connect every Tata brand on its platform and offer a reward called NeuCoins. NeuCoins can be earned across all its brands as well as physical stores.

Tata Neu users will be able to explore brands like AirAsia India, BigBasket, Croma, Tata CLiQ, IHCL, Westside and more on this one app.

What is the UPI feature on Tata Neu?

Users can use their card services (both debit and credit), net banking and UPI services to make transactions. The users can also use Tata’s UPI service, which has been added as a payment option on the app.

Tata Neu users will be able to explore brands like AirAsia India, BigBasket, Croma, Tata CLiQ, IHCL, Westside and more on this one app.

How to make a Tata Pay UPI account?



To create a new Tata Pay UPI account, one needs to follow a three-step registration process and avail all the services, which includes scanning balance check, account/ self-transfer etc.

What are NeuCoins?

Tata Neu has a "powerful yet simplified" rewards program - NeuPass. Members who earn 5 per cent NeuCoins or more every time they shop, dine, or travel via Tata Neu. 1 NeuCoin equals Rupee 1. The membership fees will be disclosed soon.

How to watch IPL via Tata Neu?

Tata Neu users can also watch free IPL matches live by answering the Neu Quiz posted on Tata Neu’s Instagram handle and win the match tickets. Tata Group is the title sponsor of the IPL 2022 tournament.

For FY22, the transactions have crossed the highest-ever at Rs 81 lakh crore mark, data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) had revealed.

The launch of a super app like Neu is only a step forward towards its plan to further expand the share of consumer businesses into its portfolio that has been majorly dependent on B2B sectors till late-2010s.

According to Noel Tata, the Tata Neu super app also has potential to grow consumer traffic at its Westside fashion and apparels business by manifold.

Tata Group has slowly spread its tentacles in areas that it had not been present ever since it was founded in 1868. The group, with yearly revenue surpassing $100 billion (or over Rs 760,000 crore), has forayed into fast growing sectors such as online pharmacy and online grocery.



Also Read: Elevation Capital announces $670 mn fund to invest in early-stage Indian start-ups

Also Read: Elevation Capital announces $670 mn fund to invest in early-stage Indian start-ups