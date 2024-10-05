Colsaerts, John outshine established stars at Alfred Dunhill Links in Scotland

Belgium’s Nicolas Colsaerts and Australian Cameron John took the joint lead on 14 under par totals after a day of drama and excellent scoring at the halfway stage of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland on Friday even as the team event continued to see close competition.

Colsaerts, hit an impressive 65 at the testing Carnoustie course while John, ranked 1007 in the world, joined him in the lead with a 68 at St Andrews for a one-shot advantage over Scotland’s David Law and first round leader Darren Fichardt of South Africa, event organisers said in a statement.

Three shots further back from the leaders are two of Europe’s top stars who both moved up into serious contention. Tyrrell Hatton (68), chasing a third Alfred Dunhill Links title, and Tommy Fleetwood, seeking his first, are both on 11 under par, Fleetwood returning one of the best cards of the day with 65.

Belgium’s Colsaerts, the vice-captain of the winning European Ryder Cup team in Rome in 2023, describes himself as a part-time golfer now that he spends time working as a commentator, but he showed nothing but total commitment. Said the 41-year-old: “I've been playing pretty well since yesterday! At St Andrews, I really plotted my way around, but at Carnoustie it requires a bit more local knowledge. Having played in this event really helps.”

John, 25, said: “The last time I was here I won the Scottish Strokeplay at Gullane so the first thing I did when I got here was to drive to Gullane and look around. It was nice to reminisce.

“I don’t really have any expectations. I think I’m in that comfortable place where I am just enjoying being out here and I wouldn’t say I expect anything. If you told me that I would be in this position at the start I would probably have thought that a little far-fetched. But I’ve been playing nicely at home and I’m not surprised,” the Melbourne golfer added.

The $5 million Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is played over the Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns and incorporates two separate competitions - an individual tournament for professionals and a Team Championship in which the pros are paired with amateur golfers.

Martin Gilbert has played at every edition of the Alfred Dunhill Links Team Championship – starting in 2001, when he was the amateur partner of eventual winner Paul Lawrie. Twenty-three years later, he finds himself in pole position again. As in 2001, he is playing with a Scottish pro, Grant Forrest, and they finished their second round at St Andrews on 24-under-par for a two-shot lead.

Among the chasing pack is rock legend Huey Lewis, who says his back is aching, his putting is terrible and his iron play is suspect – but after 36 holes he and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen are only four shots back. “I’m driving it quite well, but our position is really down to Rasmus. I didn’t know him at all before this week but he is a great kid. He hits it a mile, he’s got a great all-round game – it’s fun to watch kids like him from inside the ropes.” Lewis said.

