Hyderabad sees a full house and fine weather at Royal Ranthambore BT Golf

Hyderabad’s legendary charm and drive for success were to the fore as the Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2023-24 third leg was successfully held at the testing Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club on Saturday, November 18 with a packed field, and in ideal golf weather.

Shweta Gullapalli, Vasu Merugu and Vidyasagar topped the ladies, 0-14 men’s handicap and 15-24 men’s handicap categories respectively at the rocky and challenging Bounder Hills course that was laid out in perfect condition for the participants.

Syed Akbaruddin, India’s former Permanent Representative to the United Nations and presently Dean of the Kautilya School of Public Policy, attended the event as chief guest and gave away the prizes.

Speaking at the prize presentation, Mr Akbaruddin noted “I came to Hyderabad thinking I will retire and play golf but I see that the young people have done much better than me. So perhaps it fits in better while you are active and tired and retired players like me don’t do very well, so congratulations to all of you.

“Hyderabad is a boom town and golf is also booming here,” he added.

Qatar Airways is co-powering the seven-city season that will run up to March 2024 with IndianOil XP 100 as the other co-presenting partner. Co-sponsors at Hyderabad included Bandhan Mutual Fund as investment partner, Darwin Platform Group of Companies as conglomerate partner, Da Milano as the bespoke partner, while Morris Garages are driving the events with Sheraton as hospitality partner.

BT Golf is the latest addition to the Business Today Multiverse, a comprehensive media entity, with its arms comprising a magazine, a website, television, YouTube, and multiple social media channels.

Those teeing it up on Saturday included Allu Srinivas Rao of Qun Labs, Vinayak Reddy Chintapally of JP Morgan, Anil Yamani of OSI Digital, Q-Mart’s B.V.K. Raju, Deepak Gullapalli of Head Digitalworks, Murali Bukapatnam of Volkys

Technologies, A.V.N. Reddy of Roshni Crop Sciences, Ravi S. Athmakuri of SAP and several others who have earned name and fame in the city of the iconic Charminar and Golconda Fort.

While Shweta Gullapalli (32 points) topped the ladies category, Vasu Merugu with 38 points won the men’s 1 to 14 handicap section ahead of Narasimha Raju, who scored 35 points.

Competition in the men’s 15 to 24 handicap section was much closer as Vidyasagar needed a back nine countback to edge out Aditya Sakhamuri after both finished level on 33 points in the Stableford points on double Peoria handicap system.

On-course prizes went to Mohan Tayel in the closest to pin section (3 feet) on hole number 2, Ananta Sridhar Reddy on hole 13 for “closest to pin in two shots”, Srinath Reddy Kottam (on the line) for the straightest drive overall on hole 14, K. Shashidhar Reddy(300 yards) for the longest drive overall on hole 18, and Venkat Machavarapu (290 yards) on hole number 7.

Ladies winner: Shweta Gullapalli (32 points)

Men’s 0 to 14 handicap: Vasu Merugu (38 points, winner), Narasimha Raju (35 points, runner-up)

Men’s 15 to 24 handicap: Vidyasagar (33 points, winner on countback), Aditya Sahkamuri (33 points, runner-up)

Closest to pin Hole number 3: Mohan Tayel, 3 feet

Closest to pin in two shots Hole number 13: Ananta Sridhar Reddy, 3 feet, 11 inches

Straightest drive Hole number 14: Srinath Reddy Kottam, on the line

Longest drive Hole number 7: Venkat Machavarapu, 290 yards

Longest drive Hole number 18: K. Shashidhar Reddy, 300 yards

The next event on the Royal Ranthambore BT Golf 2023-24 schedule is the Chandigarh leg which will be played on December 16 at Panchkula Golf Clu