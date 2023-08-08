Jon Rahm tops Comcast Business ratings to pocket $4 million bonus

The PGA Tour’s 2022-23 regular season that ended with the weekend’s Wyndham Championship has started to provide its performance-linked bonuses, the first of which is the Comcast Business tour top 10 bonus worth a cool $4 million that went to FedEx Cup topper Jon Rahm of Spain.

The $20 million Comcast Business tour top 10 bonus prize pool emphasises performance by rewarding the top players in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the regular season that now moves into the three-leg playoff stage, the PGA Tour said.

Finishing in the top five behind Rahm were world number one Scottie Scheffler who takes away $3 million, Rory McIlroy ($2.4 million), Max Homa ($2.2 million); and Wyndham Clark ($2 million).

“I’m grateful to win this year’s Comcast Business tour top 10, a reminder of the season I put together and all of the hard work and support the team put in to get there,” Rahm said. “I try my hardest to win each and every time I tee it up in a tournament, and this award is a great acknowledgment of that goal.”

Rahm won four tournaments during the 2022-23 regular season, including three times over a stretch of five starts, before claiming a second career major championship at the Masters Tournament in Augusta.

The 28-year-old opened his season with six consecutive top-10 finishes, including back-to-back victories at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. After a solo-third finish at the WM Phoenix Open, Rahm returned to the winner’s circle at The Genesis Invitational, a two-stroke victory that returned him to the top of both the FedEx Cup standings and the Official World Golf Ranking.

His final win during the 2022-23 season came at Augusta National, where he won by four shots, marking his first major title since the 2021 US Open. In 17 starts during the regular season, Rahm had four wins, 10 top-10s and 12 top-25 finishes.

“On behalf of Comcast Business, congratulations to Jon Rahm for clinching the top spot in the 2023 Comcast Business tour top 10, and to all the elite athletes who earned a position on the leaderboard,” said Eileen Diskin, CMO, Comcast Business.

Collin Morikawa earned the top spot in the Comcast Business ratings for 2021 before Scottie Scheffler claimed the honour in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Wyndham Championship also finalised the top 70 regular season finishers who now head to the first of three playoff events for the FedEx Cup starting with the Felix St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, from Thursday.

The top 50 finishers at the St Jude Championship advance to the second leg, the BMW Championship at Olympia Field from August 17, and the final 30 entering the Tour Championship in Atlanta to be played from August 24.

Tiger Woods is a two-time past winner of the lucrative Tour Championship (2007, 2009) while McIlroy has topped it three times (2016, 2019, 2022)

Previous winners of the playoffs’ opening event in the Southwinds field include Tony Finau who won in 2021 at Liberty National Golf Club, 2015 winner Jason Day who earned his title at Plainfield Country Club, and Matt Kuchar at Ridgewood Country Club in 2010.

Tour Top 10: 1. Jon Rahm ($4 million); 2. Scottie Scheffler ($3 million); 3. Rory McIlroy ($2.4 million); 4. Max Homa ($2.2 million); 5. Wyndham Clark ($2 million); 6. Brian Harman ($1.7 million); 7. Viktor Hovland ($1.4 million); 8. Keegan Bradley ($1.2 million); 9. Rickie Fowler ($ 1.1 million); 10. Tony Finau ($1 million).