Korea comes on board with Indianapolis in LIV Golf 2025 schedule

LIV Golf League continues to expand its Asian footprint bringing on board a fourth Asian venue after Riyadh, Hong Kong and Singapore at the prestigious Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon for the just-announced 2025 schedule. Also included is Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana, which will host the season’s individual finale in late August.

The new season further raises the global profile of the sovereign Public Investment Fund-backed league as venues in the US and Latin America are expected to be announced shortly in addition to its Saudi Arabian debut at LIV Golf Riyadh.

In a statement, LIV Golf said the two new venues were confirmed besides a return to Bolingbrook Golf Club for LIV Golf Chicago, the Maridoe Golf Club for LIV Golf Dallas, Real Club Valderrama for LIV Golf Andalucía, and JCB Golf and Country Club for LIV Golf UK by JCB.

“LIV Golf is growing across the globe in new and returning markets, and our 2025 schedule is a testament to that,” league commissioner and CEO Greg Norman was quoted as saying. “Bringing LIV Golf to South Korea is another significant milestone as we continue to expand throughout Asia, and our inaugural event in Indy will be a perfect match for a community steeped in sports history and tradition.

“We’re excited to build on the tremendous success we had last year at new venues in Chicago, Dallas and the UK, where we set new league attendance records and saw dramatic competition on the course. And our partnership with Andalucía continues to deliver a memorable experience for players and fans at Valderrama, a one-of-a-kind venue in Spain.”



LIV Golf Korea, May 2 to 4, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Designed by the 18-time major winner, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon continues a tradition of hosting marquee international tournaments. Located close to the national capital Seoul, the club hosted the 2015 Presidents Cup, the first time the tournament was played in Asia. The event in South Korea marks the League’s fourth Asian stop in 2025 after Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Hong Kong, and Singapore.



LIV Golf Dallas, June 27 to 29, Maridoe Golf Club

The 2024 LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship at Maridoe Golf Club saw a needle finish, with the all-Australian Ripper GC, led by Cameron Smith, emerging winners. The Rippers will be keen to repeat that success when the League returns for a second consecutive year next June, this time as part of the regular season schedule that includes both individual and team competition.

Designed by Steve Smyers and located just 20 miles from Dallas on the site of the old Columbian Club, the course is considered among the most difficult in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, stretching over 7,817 yards.

LIV Golf Andalucía, July 11 to 13, Real Club Valderrama

For the third season in a row, LIV Golf will be staged at the iconic Real Club Valderrama, which famously hosted the Ryder Cup in 1997 and is often considered one of the top golf courses in Europe. Sergio Garcia of Fireballs GC will return to defend both his individual and team titles as the Fireballs captured their lone team victory of the 2024 season at Valderrama. This victory was significant for Garcia as it was his first LIV Golf title at the expense of Indian star Anirban Lahiri in a playoff.

LIV Golf UK by JCB, July 25 to 27, JCB Golf and Country Club

Capacity crowds thronged the venue on all three days last year and JCB Golf and Country Club will see league return in July for LIV Golf UK by JCB. The inaugural edition marked the first LIV Golf individual victory for Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm, who defeated teammate Tyrrell Hatton, Torque GC captain Joaquin Niemann and Cam Smith by a single stroke. Rahm’s Legion XIII expansion team also claimed their fourth tournament title of the season at JCB, and will have their sights set on a repeat performance in 2025.



LIV Golf Chicago, August 8 to 10, Bolingbrook Golf Club

August 2025 will see LIV Golf’s fourth consecutive visit to Chicago and the second time competing at Bolingbrook, which was also the 2024 season’s individual finale. Rated amongst the top public courses in Illinois, Bolingbrook registered a LIV Golf single-day attendance record for US events in its first year with LIV Golf. Chicago also saw Rahm seal his second tournament win in three starts to claim the 2024 individual title in a tense duel with Niemann.



LIV Golf Indianapolis, August 15 to 17, The Club at Chatham Hills

LIV Golf’s 2025 individual championship will be played from August 15 to 17 at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana, and also decide on final placings for 2026. The testing Peter Dye design will be the last chance for players to earn points and avoid relegation while team seedings for the 2025 Team Championship will be determined.

The 2025 season tees off with its Saudi Arabian debut in the form of LIV Golf Riyadh from February 6 to 8. Australia is next with LIV Golf Adelaide from February 14 to 16 at The Grange Golf Club. From March 7 to 9, LIV Golf Hong Kong will be played at the historic Hong Kong Golf Club for the second year in a row.

Singapore is up next from March 14 to 16 at Sentosa Golf Club for a third consecutive year on the club’s Serapong course, recently voted the world’s best golf course, the LIV Golf statement added.