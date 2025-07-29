LIV Golf to debut in South Africa from 2026 with multi-year commitment

Africa is the next port of call for the LIV Golf League which continues its steady global expansion since launching in 2022 with tournaments essentially in North America, West Asia and Europe.

The league recently announced a multi-year deal beginning March 2026 for an event at the Nicklaus Design course in Stayn City, Johannesburg, marking its first foray into Africa and giving it a footprint on all five continents across the globe.

In a statement, the league said Steyn City would host the first-ever LIV Golf South Africa from march 20 to 22 March next year as part of a multi-year commitment. The tournament will spotlight the all-South African Stinger GC, led by 2010 Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen, and featuring Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, and 2011 Masters champion, Charl Schwartzel.

The Stingers will be joined by stars including current 2025 season points leader Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Cam Smith (Ripper GC), Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), and others.

The LIV Golf field includes 18 major winners with a combined 28 championships against their names, and will bring many of the sport’s biggest stars to South Africa.

The Club at Steyn City, located just north of Johannesburg, is known for its championship golf course by Nicklaus Design. With sweeping fairways, dramatic scenery, and a legacy of hosting professional tournaments, the course will provide the perfect setting for LIV Golf’s debut in Africa, the statement noted.

Said LIV Golf executive VP and head of events Ross Hallet on the occasion,“Bringing LIV Golf to South Africa is another significant moment in our journey. The country has a proud sporting heritage with passionate fans and world-class talent, and Steyn City will be an incredible host venue to celebrate this next chapter.

“We currently have events in Asia, Europe, Australasia, North America and today we add Africa, marking another exciting opportunity to showcase LIV Golf to a new audience and market.

“Our league is committed to driving the sport forward through competition, an innovative format, new investment opportunities, and collaborative partnerships that support progress throughout the communities we serve.

“We are grateful to have the support of the South African Government and especially the Minister for Sport Gayton McKenzie. Together, I know we will deliver a truly unforgettable experience to fans in Johannesburg, drive economic impact and tourism in the region, and showcase all that South Africa has to offer.”

Added Oosthuizen, “It’s always special to compete at home, and I’m incredibly proud to bring LIV Golf to South Africa for the first time. For Branden, Charl, Dean and I to play in front of our fans, friends, and families will be an unforgettable experience.

“South African sports fans love their golf, and I am sure they will turn out in large numbers to support Stinger GC. South Africa has given so much to us, and now we get to give something back.”

The announcement follows confirmation of dates for next year’s LIV Golf UK by JCB and LIV Golf Adelaide events.