Massive demand greets Royal Ranthambore BT Golf 2024-25 season-opener at Jaypee Greens

The Royal Ranthambore BT Golf 2024-25 season promises to get off to a packed start at the lush Jaypee Greens Golf Club on Saturday with huge interest from corporate czars, movers and shakers in the world of national and global; governance, business high-flyers and a sizeable ladies field that combines the best of trade, commerce and administration.

The seven-city season that will run till March 2025 will be co-powered by IndianOil XP100, with Bandhan Mutual Fund as investment partner, Morris Garages driving the event and Luxury Escapades as the luxury partner.

Commencing in 1996 as a standalone single-city Pro-Am, BT Golf evolved into India’s most-desired corporate/celebrity golf event and Saturday’s season-opener has acted as a magnet for the National Capital Region’s movers and shakers. On Saturday, a field in excess of 120 – a number well above the usual corporate hit-about – will be seen in action on the par-72 Greg Norman-designed Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida.

A quick look at the still-growing list of entries shows the breadth of the event’s appeal. Be it travel, technology or finance, the media, hospitality and real estate, they will all be well-represented at Jaypee Greens, a championship course that was most recently the venue of the senior European Tour and hosted by Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh.

Teeing it up on Saturday will be 1983 World Cup-winning captain, now domestic professional golf tour president Kapil Dev, fellow former cricketer Murali Kartik, double Olympian Diksha Dagar’s father Col Narinder Dagar (retd), MG Motors CCO Gaurav Gupta, Silverglades chairman Pradeep Jain and chief executive Anubhav Jain, Wave Group managing director Rajiv Gupta, and Siddharth Sangwan, MD and CEO of Lightspeed India.

Other corporate bigwigs include William Grants India CEO Sachin Mehta, Grant Thornton Bharat chief executive Vishesh C. Chandiok, Colliers India MD Ravi Shankar Singh, Ambrish Shahi of the World Bank, and diplomats including Australian High Commissioner Philip Green and his colleague Julian Storm, Masni Eriza (Indonesia), Gen Kevin Moonsamy (South Africa), besides Manveer Singhvi, IFS, from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Format

Royal Ranthambore BT Golf Delhi – as indeed the other events across India – will have a maximum handicap allowance of 24 and participants need to submit handicap certificates duly certified by their clubs. Scoring will be on the Stableford points with 3/4 handicap of each player.

Programme

11 am: Registration

12 noon: Welcome Address

12.20 pm: Golfers proceed to Tee after Briefing

12.30 pm: Tee Off (shotgun start)

5.30 pm: Submission of scorecards

5.45 pm: Cocktails & Dinner

7.30 pm: Prize Distribution ceremony

Prizes

Overall Winner

Straightest Drive

Longest Drive

Closest to the Pin

Runner Up Prizes

Handicap 15-24

Handicap 0-14

Winners

Ladies

Handicap 15-24

Handicap 0-14