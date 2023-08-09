PGA Tour unveils 2024 season schedule, includes eight Signature Events

Eight “signature events” will replace the “designated” events of the just-concluded season with the PGA Tour releasing its 2024 FedEx Cup regular season and FedEx Cup playoffs dates, marking the return to a calendar-year schedule for the first time since 2012.

As per the tour, the 32 events plus the four majors will be interconnected to deliver maximum consequence, and will tee off in January with The Sentry and Sony Open in Hawaii and culminate at the Wyndham Championship in August once again with 70 players advancing to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The regular season will schedule includes the 50th playing of the Players Championship, the four majors, the eight Signature Events, 18 full-field Events and five additional events, the PGA Tour said in a statement.

“We are excited about the roll-out of the reimagined schedule and what the season will offer to our fans: a January start with stars competing head-to-head more often, alongside the weekly drama of life-altering moments and the emergence of new stars,” said tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

“While winning on the PGA Tour continues to be the ultimate – and most difficult – challenge, we have further connected every tournament, with more at stake each week. From The Sentry through the FedEx Cup Playoffs and into the soon-to-be-announced FedEx Cup Fall, this new, cadence will create consistent excitement for our fans and reward players like never before.

“We are grateful to the membership – especially the Player Directors and Player Advisory Council – as well as our tournaments and partners for the collaboration that has set us up for an exciting 2024.”

New to the list of Signature Events in 2024 is the recast AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, to be played at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Amateurs will now compete alongside professionals (80 players) over the first two rounds, with competition limited to professionals only for the final two rounds at Pebble Beach.

The eight signature events, which are limited-field tournaments with enhanced prize money and FedEx Cup points (700 to the winner), are as follows:

The Sentry (January 1-7)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (January 29-February 4)

The Genesis Invitational (February 12-18)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 4-10)

RBC Heritage (April 15-21)

Wells Fargo Championship (May 6-12)

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 3-9)

Travelers Championship (June 17-23)

The three player-hosted invitationals (The Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday) will feature a 36-hole cut to the top 50 and ties and any player within 10 shots of the lead, and a redistribution of prize money that allocates 20 percent to the winner ($4 million), up from 18 percent. The remaining five will not have a cut and will continue to allocate 18 percent to the winner.

The Sentry is the season’s first signature event and includes PGA Tour winners from the previous calendar year as well as the top 50 members from the 2022-23 FedEx Cup standings, in other words, those qualifying for the BMW Championship, the second FedEx Cup playoffs event. Eligibility for the remaining seven (fields between 70 and 80 players) will includes the top 50 members from the 2022-23 FedEx Cup standings and 15 members who can play their way in.

The Wyndham Championship (August 5 to 11) will conclude the FedEx Cup Regular Season and finalise the Comcast Business tour top 10, which will award a doubled prize pool of $40 million, with $8 million going to the winner as against half that amount just awarded to the present season winners of which $4 million went to table topper Jon Rahm of Spain.

The conclusion of the Wyndham Championship will see the start of the 18th edition of the FedEx Cup playoffs for which the top 70 players in the standings qualify. Following the FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 12 to 18) at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, the top 50 will advance to the BMW Championship (August 19 to 25), contested for the first time at Castle Pines Golf Club in Castle Rock, Colorado.

The top 30 from the BMW Championship will move on to the season-ending Tour Championship (August 26 to September 1) at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta where the FedEx Cup champion will be crowned and awarded a record $25 million bonus against the present $18 million.

In all, the 2024 regular season and playoffs will have 33 events hosted in the United States, two each in Mexico and Scotland, and ne apiece in Canada, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

For the third consecutive season, three tournaments will be part of both the FedEx Cup and the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai: the Genesis Scottish Open (July 8 to 14), a yet to be announced event scheduled for July 8 to 14, and the Barracuda Championship (July 15 to 21), which allow access to DP World Tour members.

The Men’s Olympic golf competition will be contested at Le Golf National in Paris during the week of July 29-August 4 while the 15th Presidents Cup (September 24 to 29) will be played at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, between Mike Weir’s Internationals and Team USA led by Jim Furyk.