Rai, Pan keeps themselves in title hunt at John Deere Classic

Aaron Rao and C.T. Pan provided an Asian touch to the ongoing John Deere Classic holding shared second and fourth place respectively at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois after Moving Day.

While Britain’s Rai who has Indian origins was joint second alongside Eric Cole of the US after three rounds, Chinese Taipei’s Pan also stayed in the hunt after the third round of the event that also offers two spots at the year’s final major, the Open Championship.

Rai, playing the John Deere Classic for the first time followed his second round 8 under par 63 with a 5 under 66; after holding a share of the 36- and 54-hole leads at last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic where Indian-American Akshay Bhatia took an unlucky second place while Pan carded a 3 under 68 to stay in contention for his second PGA Tour title.

Davis Thompson shot a stunning 62 to lead on 21 under par 192, with Eric Cole (64) and Rai, who held the overnight shared lead, lying two behind in joint second place. Thompson’s 62 was almost matched by tour senior Jordan Speith (63) who has climbed into a share of 12th place, seven shots behind the leader.

Speith, John Deere winner in 2013 and 2015 is playing the event for the first time since his second title and on Saturday, fired six birdies over the opening nine holes before signing for his 8 under 63.

Pan, 32, began the day as the joint 36-hole co-leader, made bogey on the final hole at TPC Deere Run - his first dropped shot in 49 holes – to sit four shots back of Thomson, the PGA Tour said. Pan's compatriot Kevin Yu and Korea's Sungjae Im will enter the final round tied 21st place after battling to scores of 69 and 70 respectively while S.H. Kim posted a 69 for T41.

Pan, whose lone tour victory was at the 2019 RBC Heritage, is determined to maintain his fight for a long-awaited second victory and hopes his putter will heat up as he chases down the leader.

"I'm four shots behind, so I have to give everything I have tomorrow," said Pan, who is bound for his third successive Olympic Games in Paris next month after winning bronze in Tokyo three years ago. "I wouldn't say nervous, but I will definitely do my best and try to make as many birdies as possible."

Pan has the extra motivation to push for the top on Sunday as the top two finishers not exempt for The Open will earn coveted spots at Royal Troon in two weeks’ time. He has previously competed in The Open Championship in 2014, 2019, and 2021.

"To me it's more like a bonus I guess, The Open exemptions. Like I said, I just need to get out there and make a lot of putts to have a chance," he said.

Thompson continued his recent fine run of form to grab his second career 54-hole lead on tour with nine birdies on a bogey-free card. Having finished T9 and T2 in his two most recent starts at the US Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic, he will be eager to convert his two-shot lead into a title in his 63rd career start.

"Yeah, been a while. It's cool to have hard work pay off and put yourself in these moments, and hopefully I can take advantage of it tomorrow," said Thompson, who holds two second-place finishes at the 2023 American Express and Myrtle Beach Classic this year.

"Last week I was four back going into Sunday. I didn't really know what it would take to win that golf tournament. I played really solid Sunday. Just came up one shot short. It's a new week. I feel like I've been playing well. Just tried to keep it going. Yeah, hopefully I got one more good one in me tomorrow."

Incidentally, Steve Stricker (twice) and Michael Kim, who were 20 under par or better in the past have gone on to win: Stricker at 25 under in 2010 and 20 under in 2011, and Kim at 22 under in 2018.

