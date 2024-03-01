Royal Ranthambore BT Golf Bangalore to mark season’s finale

Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf will bring the curtains down on a memorable 2023-24 season with the grand finale at Bangalore on Saturday, March 2, at the Clover Greens Golf Course with a full field and plenty of prizes and special events lined up for participants.

Hosting Tech City’s best and brightest is the Clover Greens Golf course at Hosur, a short drive away from Sarjapur which will offer those in Saturday’s field a satisfying experience. With more short and medium length par-3s than the longer and more taxing par-4s and par-5s, it is a good occasion for those hoping to add some golf glory to their accomplishments away from the fairways and greens.

Bangalore South Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya will be the chief guest on the occasion and is also expected to try his hand at the driving range and the putting green besides interacting with the participants.

Launched in 1996 as a standalone single-city Pro-Am, BT Golf is now India’s most-desired corporate and celebrity gala event and the Bangalore leg underlines the immense interest from the movers and shakers of India’s business ecosphere in this by-invitation only event that is co-powered by Qatar Airways and IndianOil XO 100, with Bandhan Mutual Fund as Investment Partner, conglomerate partner Darwin, driven by Morris Garages, bespoke partner Da Milano and hospitality partner Sheraton.

BT Golf is the latest addition to the Business Today Multiverse, a comprehensive media entity, with its arms comprising a magazine, a website, television, YouTube, and multiple social media channels.

The list of entries reveals the breadth of the event’s appeal, and be it technology, travel, finance, the media, hospitality and real estate, they will all be well-represented on Saturday at the scenic Clover Greens, one of the most scenic venues of the current Royal Ranthambore BT Golf season.

Expected on the tee boxes for Saturday’s shotgun start are AVS Advertisers head Anupama Vatal, Madhur Pharma and Research Labs chief executive Aditi Joshi, Accenture country MD Ajay Vij, Manipal Hospitals chief neurosurgeon Arjun Srivatsa, Rajesh Anganakurussi of Boeing, Atul Ujagar of Nike, Nvidia chief executive Vishal Dhupar, Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery MD Sandeep Singh, COO Americas of Wipro Nanda Kishore, Google’s Samir Vijay Raj, and Milesh Jamburao of SAP.

Defending champion in the men’s 0 to 14 category Loy Halder is back and also in the field are Pradeep Kar of Microland, Anish Basu Ray of Tagz Foods, Jana Small Finance Bank MD Ajay Kanwal, Oracle group VP Srikanth Dorandula, Manojkumar Saundatti of Dassault Systemes, Ankush Gulati of Lipton, and several others.

A special golf clinic for guests and sponsors will also be held alongside the main tournament at the driving range and putting greens.

Programme

7 am: Registration & Breakfast

7.40 am: Welcome Address

7.45 am: Golfers proceed to Tee after Briefing

8 am: Tee Off

12.15 pm: Submission of scorecards (within 10 minutes of round finishing)

Followed by: Cocktails & Lunch

1.30 pm: Prize Distribution ceremony

On course prizes

- Straightest Drive

- Longest Drive

- Closest to the Pin

Runner Up Prizes

- Ladies

- Handicap 15-24

- Handicap 0-14

Winners

- Ladies

- Handicap 15-24

- Handicap 0-14