Royal Ranthambore BT Golf Hyderabad sees title a hat-trick and some keen competition

Hyderabad’s best and brightest turned out in good numbers for the silver jubilee edition of Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf, underlining the power of golf to help foster personal and professional partnerships on and off the course.

All the prize-winners at Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf Hyderabad with the day’s chief guest, MP of Chevella Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, at Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club. All the prize-winners at Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf Hyderabad with the day’s chief guest, MP of Chevella Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, at Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club.

The stunning Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club provided the ideal backdrop for Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf’s Hyderabad edition on Saturday, February 22, with a packed field contesting not only for tournament honours but also for the numerous spot prizes on offer through the day, 

Celebrating its silver jubilee edition, India’s longest-running and most prestigious golf competition, BT Golf Hyderabad, saw tremendous competition, great camaraderie, and plenty of fun amongst the participants. Played in perfect conditions and in ideal spring weather, Hi-Tech City’s brightest and best turned out in force and in their weekend best to do battle over the challenging 18-hole course in Gachibowli. 

Leading the winners’ parade was 0 to 14 event winner Vasu Merugu, who completed a hat-trick of wins at Business Today Golf since 2023 and later dubbed it his lucky tournament.  

Padma Shree Reddy topped the ladies' event and complimented the venue and arrangements. “The course was in perfect condition,” she said at the prize distribution ceremony where chief guest and MP of Chevella Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, gave away prizes to the winners and runners-up of the main competition. 

While Padma Shree Reddy logged 32 points for topping the ladies section, Vasu Merugu totalled 36 points in the men’s 0 to 14 handicap event ahead of Narasimha Raju, whose 35 points needed a countback over the back nine to decide second place. Former ONGC general manager Vidyasagar won the 15 to 24 handicap competition with 36 points with Gautam Nimmagadda finishing second on 35 points. 

Among the spot prize winners, Aditya Jamwal hit his tee shot to within an inch of the line in the Royal Ranthambore straightest drive on hole 1: Aditya Jamwal, and Santosh Kumar sent the ball flying a full 300 yards in the Royal Ranthambore longest drive competition on hole 4. In the Royal Ranthambore closest to the pin on hole 16, S Gopal Reddy landed the ball 14 feet and seven inches from the flag. 

Lalit Mohan saw his tee shot stop five feet and six inches from the cup in the Bandhan Small Cap closest-to-pin competition on hole 8, Rajesh Patil was superbly direct off the tee to walk away with the Bandhan Mid Cap straightest drive on hole 12 with the ball stopping on the line while Madhav Kota logged the longest hit to win the Bandhan Large Cap longest drive prize on hole 14. In the IOCL longest drive on hole 18: Dhiraj Jaiswal sent his drive 260 yards to walk away with the prize. 

As always, a golf clinic was also held amid merriment with spot prizes and certificates being handed out to the participants.  

All in all, BT Golf Hyderabad was a testament to the power of golf in fostering personal and professional partnerships on a well-prepared and hospitable course. 

Results 

  • Ladies; winner: Padma Shree Reddy, 32 points 
  • 0 to 14 handicap: 1. Vasu Merugu, 36 points, 2. Narasimha Raju, 35 points, better back 9 
  • 15 t0 24 handicap: 1. Vidyasagar, 36 points, 2. Gautam Nimmagadda, 35 points 

Spot prizes 

  • Royal Ranthambore straightest drive, hole 1: Aditya Jamwal, 1 Inch from the line 
  • Royal Ranthambore longest drive, hole 4: Santosh Kumar, 300 yards 
  • Bandhan Small Cap closest to pin, hole 8: Lalith Mohan, 5 feet, 6 inches 
  • Bandhan Mid Cap straightest drive, hole 12: Rajesh Patil, on the line 
  • Bandhan Large Cap longest drive, hole 14: Madhav Kota, 295 yards 
  • Royal Ranthambore closest to pin, hole 16: S. Gopal Reddy, 14 feet, 7 Inches 
  • IOCL longest drive, hole 18: Dhiraj Jaiswal, 260 yards 

Published on: Feb 24, 2025, 6:47 PM IST
