Royal Ranthambore BT Golf Know your venue: Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club

Saturday’s third leg of the Royal Ranthambore Business Today Golf 2023-24 season will be played at one of India’s more interesting venues, the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club in Hyderabad.

Boulder Hills opened in 2008 set amidst the rocky terrain of the Deccan Plateau that gives the establishment its name. It is a long track, measuring 7,229 yards from the tips, a healthy 6,695 yards off the gold tees, 6,190 yards from the blue tees, 5,875 yards off the white tees and 5,550 yards from the red tees.

What makes Boulder Hills interesting is the stony and undulating topography of the Gachibowli area which the design by Peter Harradine and Niall Glenn makes full use of the to not only make for an eye-catching golf course but also one that tests strategy and ball control.

Besides the layout being a long one that navigates rocks and boulders along the way, it also has a fair number of water bodies making accuracy an always desired addition to any plans of tackling the course and getting a good score on the card. To focus on the golf alone given some of the superb vistas is quite a task though.

Holes to watch out for are the Par-4 second, the Par-4 sixth, the Par-4 12th and the Par-4 15th which promise to be the most testing on the course.

Course layout (from gold tees)

Front nine: Hole 1 376 yds par 4, Stroke Index 13; Hole 2 431 yds par 4, SI 1; Hole 3 135 yds par 3, SI 17; Hole 4 427 yds par 4, SI 9; Hole 5 566 yds par 5, SI 7; Hole 6 393 yds par 4, SI 3; Hole 7 538 yds par 5, SI 11; Hole 8 188 yds par 3, SI 15; Hole 9 419 yds par 4, SI 5. Total: 3,235 yds. Par 36. Blue tees: 3,010 yards. Red tees: 2,695 yards.

Back nine: Hole 10 378 yds par 4, Stroke Index 8; Hole 11 183 yds par 3, SI 16; Hole 12 396 yds par 4, SI 4; Hole 13 324 yds par 4, SI 10; Hole 14 540 yds par 5, SI 14; Hole 15 434 yds par 4, SI 14; Hole 16 197 yds par 3, SI 12; Hole 17 387 yds par 4, SI 18; Hole 18 622 yds par 5, SI 6. Total: 3,460 yds. Par 36. Blue tees: 3,180 yards. Red tees: 2,855 yards.