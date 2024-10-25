Tan, Hewson share Hero Women’s Indian Open second day lead

Singapore’s Shannon Tan and Alice Hewson of England led the $400,000 16th Hero Women’s Indian Open after 36 holes on 2 under par 142 at the DLF Golf and Country Club here on Friday, the pair also the only ones in the field with sub-par totals.

Domestic tour Order of Merit leader Hitaashee Bakshi, who is based at the DLF course bucked the trend of low scores with the day’s best card, a 4 under par 68 that lifted her into a share of 16th place. The 20-year-old was in fact one of just nine players to break par on the day.

Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley, Perrine Delacour of France, and Englishwomen Florentyna Parker and Hayley Davis were tied for third place on level par 144s. Ladies European Tour regular Pranavi Urs (74-71) was the best-placed Indian in the 114-strong field at tied seventh on 1 over 145 with Ridhima Dilawari (76-73) tied for 12th on 3 over 147.

Bakshi had opened the event with an unexpected 8 over 8- on Thursday but bounced back strongly on the second day even as pre-event favourite and LET Order of Merit leader Chiara Tamburlini of Switzerland continued to struggle, carding 9 over 81 on Friday after her opening 74 to miss the cut on 11 over 155.

“All I thought before the start was that I have to either play level par or below that to make the cut and play in the weekend. So that was my first goal,” Bakshi said later.

“We didn't really do anything fancy. We just wanted to keep it simple - one shot at a time. I think that was the most important thing for me because I started off with two bogeys in three holes and all I could think of was just do not give up till the last putt.

“The turning point would definitely be the 10th hole where all of a sudden I had a 157 yard shot and I hit my eight iron and I was within three feet. I think after that I was pretty clear that I'm going to have a good round today.”

With the cut applied at 10-over 154, nine Indians went through to the weekend including two-time LET winner Diksha Dagar (78-72, tied 26th) besides amateurs Mannat Brar (76-75, T35) and Janneya Dasanniee ((76-77, T50). Another DLF player, Tvesa Malik made it to the money rounds right on the bubble at 10 over 154 (77-77) while Vani Kapoor (75-77) was tied 45th.

Tan (71-71), who made her LET debut with victory at the Magical Kenya Open at the very start of the season, said she followed the template of the first round on Friday. “I had the same gameplan today as yesterday, especially on this course,” the Singaporean player said.

“I focused on hitting fairways and greens and knowing which part of the green would be the safest option. I was disciplined and stuck to my plan. On the par-5 18th, I laid up even though I could have reached the green in two. You have to be disciplined around here.

“The fairways are quite tight and the greens quite firm and slopey. Lots of different sections on the green. I think that’s why it’s a bit tougher.

Hewson, who followed her opening 72 with a 2 under 70, was pleased with her performance. “It’s been solid so far. The course is really challenging this week. It’s firm, the greens are fast. It’s difficult to get close to a lot of the greens. So me and my caddie are just plotting our way around slowly but surely. So far it’s paying off.

“I managed to hit quite a few irons shots close today. I’ve been driving it well pretty much the whole two days apart from one today (on hole 8) which cost me a double. Other than that I’ve kept it in play pretty consistently and been able to get some irons close. When you hit them close you have to take advantage.

“I like it here in India. I came here a couple of years ago. I didn’t come here last year because it didn’t quite fit my schedule. But I’m happy to be back. It’s a much fiddlier golf course than what we usually play which I think probably plays to my strengths. I don’t particularly hit it too far but I’m usually accurate. I’m just trying to play to my strengths.”

Urs, who has six top 10 finishes in her rookie LET season including a tied third at the Dormy Helsingborg in May, was sanguine about her progress at her home Open. “Yesterday I started slow. I started with three bogeys, but DLF is such a course that you can go five under, and you can also go five over. So I think you just have to be patient, which I was yesterday, for a two-over.

“Today I started off pretty good, and I think I was just consistent. And, I'm happy with the one-under. I think my putting has been good both days. I think my pace has been very good on the golf course, which really helps with greens like this. And, just happy with the play.”

On her plans for the third round, the 21-year-old from Mysore who is 27 on the Order of Merit added, “Tomorrow I'll not be aggressive, but try just sticking to the plan and trying to hit as many regulations as possible. And, hopefully it goes well.:

