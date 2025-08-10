Burmester grabs LIV Golf Chicago lead as three share team lead

A year ago, Legion XIII captain Jon Rahm played in the final threesome at LIV Golf Chicago with fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia. Rahm went on to win the tournament and clinch the individual championship at the expense of Chile’s Joaquin Neimann.

History could well repeat itself in 2025 on the Bolingbrook GC course, with Rahm playing alongside Garcia’s newest Fireballs GC recruit, Josele Ballester, a 21-year-old emerging star in the final round, chasing 36-hole leader Dean Burmester of the all-South African Stinger GC.

Based on the 36-hole placings, Rahm would move to within 11 points of Niemann in the individual standings going into next week’s LIV Golf Indianapolis.

Rahm, currently tied for second, is projected to have 196.17 points while Niemann is projected to remain at 206.80 points as he is down in shared 36th place an well out of point-scoring placings.

“In a weird way, a good feeling, a good sense, because I played with Sergio on Sunday last year and was able to get the win,” Rahm said, “so hopefully it repeats itself where I play with another Spaniard and I get the win as well.

“No matter if I win, I’m going to have a real possibility of catching and possibly passing him (Neimann) next week,” said Rahm after his 4 under 67 to move to 7 under.

Besides their Spanish heritage, Rahm, 30, and Ballester both played collegiate golf at Arizona State. “I spent some time with him in Arizona,” Rahm said.

“Not as much as you would think for somebody that’s been at ASU for four years like him, but I’m well aware of his abilities and his game. … Hoping nothing but the best for him tomorrow.”

Burmester will take a two-stroke lead heading into Sunday’s final round and will have Rahm and Ballester for company. “Going to have to brush up on my Spanish,” said the South African after his brilliant 6 under par 65 that moved him to 9 under at Bolingbrook.

India star Anirban Lahiri was tied for ninth on 3 under par as defending Chicago champions Crushers GC shared top spot alongside the Stingers and the Fireballs. With team captain Bryson DeChambeau fourth on 6 under and Paul Casey tied for fifth a shot behind, the Crushers are well placed to push for a Chicago repeat.

Burmester’s Stinger GC are also in the mix for a first team win in two years on 10 under along with the Crushers and the Fireballs. The last time the Stingers won a team title was 2023 LIV Golf Tulsa. That time, they all stayed in the same house – and they haven’t done that again until this week in Chicago. “It could be a good omen for us,” Burmester pointed out.

Burmester’s only other LIV Golf win came last season in Miami at Doral, a tough course that can be windy and often hot. He’s experiencing similar conditions in Chicago this week, and said there were some similarities.

“Doral is probably a slightly more challenging golf course to the eye, but this golf course plays tough. I know the scoring has been pretty good, but honestly, the golf course, it's bouncy.

“You need a little bit of luck, kind of hold a few of these fairways. Then the greens are just pure. They're as good a bentgrass greens as you'll see, especially in this heat. … Very similar to Miami, so I suppose that brings back some good memories.”