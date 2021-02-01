Budget 2021 speech highlights: IPO of LIC to come in 2021-22, says FM

Highlight91:Budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector: Modi#
Highlight90:This Budget talks of all-round development for all parts of country; Record increase in allocation for infrastructure building, says PM#
Highlight89: It's a pro-active budget that gives boost to wealth as well as wellness: PM Modi#
Highlight88:This was one of rare Budget speeches that elicited so many positive reactions from experts within 1-1.5 years#
Highlight87:Budget contains vision of self-reliance as well as inclusiveness, says PM Modi#
Highlight86: No change in income tax rates, 80C and 80D limits#
Highlight85:Customs duty on cotton, raw silk raised#
Highlight84:Customs duty on certain auto parts, solar equipment raised#
Highlight83:Rationalising customs duties on gold and silver: FM#
Highlight82:Govt proposes to review over 400 old exemptions in indirect taxes; to begin extensive consultation from October 2021#
Highlight81:Tax holiday for startups extended by 1 yr; exemption on capital gains on investment in startups extended by 1 yr#
Highlight80:FM Nirmala Sitharaman tables 15th Finance Commission report in Lok Sabha#
Highlight79:FM proposes to impose import duty on components of mobile phones and chargers, to enhance local value addition#
Highlight78:Agri infra cess of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel proposed#
Highlight77:Government estimates fiscal deficit of 6.8 per cent of the GDP in the next financial year beginning April 1#
Highlight74:Coronavirus pandemic relief steps led to rise in expenditure to Rs 34.50 lakh crore in the current fiscal as against Rs 30.42 lakh crore budgeted a year ago#
Highlight73:Rs 1.5 lakh deduction on payment of interest for affordable housing extended by 1 year#
Highlight72:Govt proposes to ease norms to attract more foreign investment in infrastructure sector#
Highlight71:Gross market borrowings target of Rs 12 lakh crore for FY 22#
Highlight70:Record GST collections in last few months; govt to take every possible measure to reduce anomalies: FM#
Highlight68:Fiscal deficit for FY21 pegged at 9.5% of GDP#
Highlight67:No need for senior citizens above 75 years with only pension, interest income to file ITR#
Highlight66:Income tax return filers increased to 6.48 cr in 2020 from 3.31 cr in 2014#
Highlight65:States to get 41% share of taxes as per 15th Finance Commission recommendation; govt has accepted the recommendation#
Highlight64:FM allocates Rs 3,726 cr for forthcoming Census which will be the first digital census#
Highlight63:Seven port projects worth more than Rs 2,000 crore investment announced#
Highlight62:Rs 1,500 cr earmarked for scheme to incentivise digital payments#
Highlight61:One nation, one ration card plan under implementation in 32 states, 1 union territory#
Highlight60:Govt to infuse Rs 20,000 crore into public sector banks in 2021-22: FM#
Highlight59:Govt to soon put in place a framework to allow electricity consumers choose service providers or discoms: FM#
Highlight58:Farmers paid Rs 75,100 crore on wheat MSP in FY21#
Highlight57:The MSP regime has undergone a change to assure price that is at least 1.5 times the cost of production across all commodities: FM#
Highlight56:Govt committed to the welfare of farmers#
Highlight55:Ujjwala scheme will be expanded to over 1 crore more beneficiaries#
Highlight54:FM proposes record sum of Rs 1,10,055 crore for Railways of which Rs 1,07,100 crores is for capital expenditure#
Highlight53:Two PSBs and one general insurance company to be divested, legislations amendments to be introduced in this session#
Highlight52:FM says NITI Aayog to be asked to work on next list of CPSEs for disinvestment#
Highlight51:FM announces voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and polluting vehicles#
Highlight50:FY22 divestment target set at Rs 1.75 lakh crore#
Highlight49:All divestments announced so far will be carried out in 2021-22#
Highlight48:IPO of LIC to come in 2021-22, says FM#
Highlight47:FM proposes capital expenditure at Rs 5.54 lakh crore, 34% higher than last year#
Highlight46:FM proposes introduction of Aatmanirbhar health programme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 cr#
Highlight45:India now has one of the lowest COVID19 death rates of 112 per million population and one of the lowest active cases of about 130 per million, says FM#
Highlight44:Budget proposals rest on 6 pillars, including health and well-being; physical and financial capital: FM#
Highlight43:This Budget will be the first of this new decade. Budget 2021 will also be a digital budget, says FM#
Highlight42:Rs 35,000 crore more allocated to Covid 19 vaccines in 2021-22, committed to providing more funds, says FM#
Highlight41:It has added comfort to know that 2 more Covid vaccines are also expected soon#
Highlight40:The PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat packages and subsequent announcements were like five mini-budgets in themselves, says FM#
Highlight39:Govt fully prepared to support and facilitate economic reset, says Sitharaman#
Highlight38:Preparation of this Budget was taken under circumstances like never before, says FM#
Highlight37:Higher deductions on housing loans are likely to be announced in FM's Budget speech#
Highlight36:Budget copies will be disseminated electronically, with documents being uploaded on the government website as well as being made available on a special app#
Highlight35:Rupee rises 7 paise to 72.89 against US dollar in early trade#
Highlight34:Establishment of a bad bank to clean up banks' balance sheets is likely to be announced#
Highlight33:The budget will come as an economic vaccine for the pandemic-battered economy, said the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC)#
Highlight32: Sensex surges 443 pts to 46,728 in opening trade, Nifty up 114 pts at 13,749#
Highlight31:More support to real estate sector is expected from the government, especially affordable housing segment#
Highlight30:Arun Singh, Global Chief Economist at Dun and Bradstreet said a big bang package of reforms is on the anvil in Budget#
Highlight29:The government is expected to disclose revenue from the privatisation of companies such as BPCL, Air India and Shipping Corporation of India#
Highlight28:This is the ninth budget under the Modi government, including an interim one#
Highlight27:GST collections hit all-time high of about Rs 1.20 lakh crore in January on resumption of economic activities#
Highlight26: Health infra, demand revival, banking sector reforms, fiscal consolidation and implementation of 15th Finance Commission report need to be addressed in Budget, said Brickwork Ratings#
Highlight25: India Ratings and Research sees fiscal deficit at over 7% in the current fiscal as against budget target of 3.5 per cent#
Highlight24: India Ratings and Research has projected Rs 60,000-crore revenue shortfall in the fiscal year ending March 31#
Highlight23: Market borrowings are expected to remain elevated and external deficit financing would increase, according to experts#
Highlight22: The annual GDP for FY21 will decline by 7-8 per cent, one of the weakest performances among developing nations, say economists#
Highlight21: Tax relief measures for pandemic-hit sectors such as real estate, aviation, tourism and auto are expected#
Highlight20:PM Narendra Modi has said budget will be in continuation of government efforts to revive sectors impacted by pandemic#
Highlight19:The government expects the economy to grow at 11% in next fiscal fiscal#
Highlight18: The economy is projected to contract 7.7% in the current fiscal year#
Highlight17:A hike in infrastructure spending is on anvil to put economy on high-growth path#
Highlight16: Sensex has scaled the key 50,000 mark ahead of Budget on January 21. However, profit booking has taken index back to 46K level#
Highlight15:The govt may impose Covid-19 cess for high-income earners to earn revenue from income tax#
Highlight14: The government could focus more on offering incentives to private investments for public infrastructure development#
Highlight13:The pharmaceutical sector is expecting more reduction in duties to bring down the prices of medicines#
Highlight12: Expenditure on health sector is also likely to be raised amid the challenges posed by pandemic#
Highlight11: Government is expected to focus on growth instead of containing fiscal deficit to put the pandemic-hit economy back on on growth path#
Highlight10: Middle class hit by Covid 19 pandemic expects government to announce measures to help increase its savings#
Highlight9: Government is expected to announce steps to further boost the economy and create jobs#
Highlight8:Finance minister is likely to announce raising of exemption limit under section 80C to Rs 2 lakh#
Highlight7: Upper limit on health insurance premiums under Section 80D is likely to be raised#
Highlight6:Centre could also make provisions for Covid-19 related expenses#
Highlight5:Tax deduction toward increased health expenses on account of Covid-19 is expected#
Highlight4:Centre's fiscal deficit is also going to swell to double of the 3.5 per cent of the GDP projected in February 2020#
Highlight3:Relief on income tax front is unlikely since coronavirus pandemic has badly affected government's finances#
Highlight2:Narendra Modi government to present its first Budget amid tough times of Covid-19 pandemic#
Highlight1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her third consecutive Union Budget in Parliament on February 1, 2021#
