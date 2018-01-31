Budget 2018 Highlights: Arun Jaitley's speech in Parliament

Highlight40: Increase of custom duty from 15% to 20% on mobile phones: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley#

Highlight39: Long Term Capital Gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh to be taxed at 10%. All gains upto 31 January 2018 will be grandfathered: Finance Minister on equities#

Highlight38: Standard Deduction of Rs 40,000 in lieu of medical reimbursements. Revenue cost of this decision is Rs 8000 crore: Arun Jaitley#

Highlight37: Senior citizens can claim benefit of Rs 50,000 in health insurance: Finance Minister#

Highlight36: No change in personal income tax slabs: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley#

Highlight35: Corporate Tax benefit of 25% extended to companies which have a turnover of up to Rs 250 crore: Finance Minister Jaitley#

Highlight34: Revised fiscal deficit for FY18 stands at Rs 5.95 lakh crore which is 3.5% of the GDP. Fiscal deficit target for FY19 is 3.3%: Finance Minister#

Highlight33: Emoluments for Parliamentarians will be revised automatically every 5 years linked to inflation: Arun Jaitley#

Highlight32: Emoluments for President increased to Rs 5 lakh, emoluments for Vice President increased to Rs 4 lakh, emoluments for Governors increased to Rs 3.5 lakh: FM#

Highlight31: I am setting a disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore for FY18-19: Finance Minister#

Highlight30: Govt will take all steps to eliminate use of cryptocurrencies: Arun Jaitley on Bitcoin#

Highlight29: Govt to explore use of blockchain technology for ushering in digital economy in the country: Finance Minister#

Highlight28: Rs 17,000 crore allocation for upgradation of Mumbai Suburban railway: FM Arun Jaitley#

Highlight27: Those wearing hawai chappal will now be able to take hawai jahaz ki yatra: Arun Jaitley#

Highlight26: UDAN shall connect 56 unserved airports and 36 unserved helipads: Finance Minister#

Highlight25: Government is eyeing Rs 50 lakh crore of infrastructure investment: FM Jaitley#

Highlight24: Under the Mudra scheme, 70% loan accounts are of women and more than 50% of SC/STs: FM Jaitley#

Highlight23: 1.35 lakh crore for Health, Education and Social Welfare in 2018-2019: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley#

Highlight22: Funds for SC/ST welfare raised by 50 per cent: Arun Jaitley#

Highlight21: Finance Minister announces Ayushman Bharat program#

Highlight20: 10 crore families or 50 crore people to get 5 lakh per annum hospitalization coverage under National Health Protection Scheme: FM#

Highlight19: 18 new schools of planning and architecture to be launched in IITs#

Highlight18: Will revitalize education with an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore: FM#

Highlight17: Kisan Credit Card extended to animal husbandry and fisheries: Arun Jaitley#

Highlight16: New scheme to subsidize machinery required for crop residue to tackle air pollution: Finance Minister#

Highlight15: Bamboo is green gold, we have removed the classification of bamboo grown outside the forest areas as trees: FM#

Highlight14: 42 state-of-the-art mega food parks to be opened: Finance Minister#

Highlight13: Minimum support price at least 150% of input price per farm: Finance Minister#

Highlight12: This year's Budget will focus on strengthening agriculture and rural economy: Arun Jaitley#

Highlight11: We are firmly on course to achieve a high growth of 8% plus: FM Arun Jaitley#

Highlight10: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley begins the Budget Day speech#

Highlight9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Parliament ahead of budget speech#

Highlight8: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives in Parliament for his Budget speech#

Highlight7: FM Arun Jaitley will present the Budget speech at 11 am#

Highlight6: Finance Minister will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Budget in Parliament#

Highlight5: The Finance Minister may expand the tax exemption limit from Rs 2.5 lakh per annum to Rs 3 lakh#

Highlight4: Arun Jaitley may re-introduce standard deduction for salaried individuals#

Highlight3: Finance Minister may announce an increase in limit of Section 80C in his budget speech#

Highlight2: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may lower corporate tax in his budget speech#

Highlight1: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present Budget 2018-19 today#