Budget 2020 Speech: New reforms announced in budget will accelerate economy, says PM Modi

Union Budget 2020: Budget 2020 Speech: New reforms announced in budget 2020 will accelerate economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. The PM said agriculture, infrastructure, textiles and technology are the main areas of employment. "In order to increase the employment generation, these four have been given a lot of emphasis in this budget," he said. Earlier Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government had estimated nominal growth of GDP for the year 2020-21 on the trends available, at 10 per cent. Sitharaman, while presenting Budget in Parliament, also announced to sell a part of its holding in LIC by initial public offer. She said the Centre has decided to increase deposit insurance coverage to Rs 5 lakh per depositor from the current Rs 1 lakh.

5.13 PM: Modi says the budget will increase income and investment, increase demand and consumption, bring new vigor in financial system and credit flow.

5.12 PM: PM Modi says the budget will fulfill the current needs of the country as well as future expectations.

5.10 PM: We have adopted an integrated approach to agriculture, which along with traditional methods, will increase value addition in Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and will also increase employment: PM

5.09 PM: Under the Blue Economy, youth will also get new opportunities in the field of fish processing and marketing: PM

5.08 PM: With our efforts to double farm income, 16 action points have been created, which would work to increase employment in rural areas: PM

5.06 PM: "In order to increase the employment generation, these four have been given a lot of emphasis in this budget," he said.

5.04 PM: New reforms announced in budget 2020 will accelerate economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

5.01 PM: I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for the first budget of this decade, which also has a vision: PM

3:48 PM: You will see successful disinvestment in next few months, said FM Sitharaman.

3:42 PM: "Other than us going around the country telling tax administrators to ensure that face-to-face engagement with the taxpayer necessarily need not be there, to ensure that they are dealing with them more like wealth creators, and to make sure that they approach them only to gather information. In spite all this you hear some complaint. Our commitment to make sure that taxpayers are respected had to be given an expression of sorts. And therefore we came up with the Tax Charter," said the FM.

3:38 PM: The disinvestment target will specifically come from listing of LIC and IDBI, says Finance Secretary Rajeev Kumar.

3:38 PM: We had announced some things for real estate sector earlier, says the FM.

3:33 PM: Exemptions including retirement benefit, comutation of pension, leave encashment on retirement, amount up to Rs 5 lakh under VRS, employer contribution on EPFO, payment received on NPS, payments of awards instituted will be retained, says Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey

3:32 PM: There are exemptions that are indispensable: said the FM.

3:30 PM: "Those who want the exemptions could go with older rates. Those who simplified, reduced rates could adopt the new," said the Fiannce Minister.

3:28 PM: The intention is to reduce rates as much as to simplify the structure. We wanted to be sure that money is in the hands of the people by not paying a tax they do not need to pay in the sense where the rate can be brought down: FM Sitharaman

3:27 PM: FM Nirmala Sitharaman begins her post-Budget press conference.

1.54 PM: Dividend Distribution Tax shifted to individuals instead of companies, says FM

1.53 PM: Govt extends additional Rs 1.5 lakh tax benefit on interest paid on affordable housing loans to March 2021.

1.30 PM: Finance Minister Sitharaman has announced new income tax rates. Those earning Rs 5-7.5 lakh will now pay just 15 per cent, while those earning up to Rs 5 lakh in a year will pay no tax. Income tax rates will be significantly reduced for those who forego reliefs, exemptions, Sitharaman said.

1.04 PM: Recent announcements by FM

Fiscal deficit pegged at 3.8 pc in current fiscal and 3.5 pc in next

Receipts for 2020-21 pegged at Rs 22.46 lakh cr, expenditure Rs 30.42 lakh cr

Nominal GDP growth for 2020-21 estimated at 10 per cent

RE expenditure for FY20 at Rs 26.99 lakh cr, receipts at Rs 19.32 lakh cr

12.54 PM: Govt to sell a part of its holdings in LIC, says Nirmala Sitharaman.

7.30 AM: Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Parliament. You can watch it live here.

7.18 AM: Will the FM cut income tax?

After corporate tax cuts in September last year, speculation is rife about possible reduction in personal income taxes. A combination of an increase in the basic exemption limit and/or the introduction of a differentiated tax rate structure for higher incomes may be on the cards.

7.13 AM: Experts say middle class has borne the brunt of the plateauing of incomes in the past 4-5 years even as inflation has continued unabated. Budget 2020 has little choice but to focus on the only section largely neglected in both the previous Budgets-the Indian middle class.

7.07 AM: Budget 2020: Where to watch live streaming?

Budget 2020 will be live-streamed on Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV. You can also watch Budget 2020 live online on BusinessToday.In, India Today TV, AajTak. Budget 2020: Key expectations- Taxpayers, corporates, tax experts, everyone has some expectations from FM Sitharaman. However, one of the biggest challenges the Modi government 2.0 needs to address urgently is the slowing Indian economy.

7.02 AM: There are high expectations that Modi government will come up with several measures to boost the demand to beat the ongoing economic slowdown.

7.00 AM: Nirmala Sitharaman's second Budget is expected to announce measures to restore economic growth and to set out a clear road map for achieving the ambitious target of $5 trillion economy by 2025.

